IIM-B students created 1.8 million jobs, funded over 1,200 startups. BigBasket, Delhivery, Licious among notable mentions

Role in funding and scale-up

IIMBAA President Harish Mittal said that, beyond entrepreneurship, alumni have also played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s start-up ecosystem through venture capital and private equity. Collectively, alumni-led investment firms manage or advise assets estimated at $15-20 billion, funding more than 1,200 high-growth enterprises and supporting an estimated 500,000 direct jobs across portfolio companies.

According to Mr. Mittal, investment platforms such as 360 ONE, formerly IIFL Wealth, Florintree Advisors, Peak XV, Matrix Partners, Bloom Ventures, Athera Ventures and 3P Investment Managers have backed several of India’s emerging businesses.

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Education, social impact and agri-tech

In education, alumni-led organisations including TeamLease, CL Educate, WhiteHat Jr., Sportz Village, iPRIMED, Step Up for India and Turning Pages have reached over 50 million learners.

In the social sector, organisations such as Sattva Consulting, Saahas Zero Waste, Central Square Foundation, Unnati Foundation and Goodera have strengthened over 1,000 NGOs and gram panchayats, mobilising more than ₹2,000 crore in philanthropic and impact funding and touching an estimated 10 million lives.

IIMBAA also claimed that agri-tech ventures including GPS Renewables, Taraltec and KrashakVed, along with contributions from alumni serving in public administration, have improved agricultural value chains and integrated more than 150,000 farmers and gig workers into modern markets.

IIMBue-2026 conclave

IIMBAA is set to bring many such voices together at its two-day Global Leadership Conclave, IIMBue-2026, on August 1 and 2 at The Leela Bhartiya City in Bengaluru. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, while Noel Naval Tata, Chairperson, Tata Trusts, will deliver a special address on the second day. The conclave will be held under the theme, ‘Changing the Orbit’.

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Among those expected to participate in IIMBue-2026 are Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies; Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts; Manish Tiwary, CMD, Nestle India; Prabha Narashimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; P.R. Seshadri, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank; and G.V Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Mr. Mittal said IIMBue has, over the years, evolved into a platform that encourages thought leadership across business, geopolitics, technology, sports and the social sector, with discussions often translating into new ventures and long-term collaborations.