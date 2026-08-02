Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
IIM-B students created 1.8 million jobs, funded over 1,200 startups. BigBasket, Delhivery, Licious among notable mentions

IIM-B students created 1.8 million jobs, funded over 1,200 startups. BigBasket, Delhivery, Licious among notable mentions

The around 30,000-member alumni network in India and abroad has helped create more than 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs through enterprises and investment networks spanning logistics, retail, education, agri-tech and venture capital.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 8:15 AM IST
IIM-B students created 1.8 million jobs, funded over 1,200 startups. BigBasket, Delhivery, Licious among notable mentionsIIMBAA President Harish Mittal said that, beyond entrepreneurship, alumni have also played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s start-up ecosystem through venture capital and private equity.
SUMMARY
  • Alumni-led investment firms manage or advise assets estimated at $15-20 billion
  • Their funding platforms have backed over 1,200 high-growth enterprises nationwide
  • Education ventures linked to alumni have reached more than 50 million learners

IIM Bangalore alumni have played a significant role in shaping India’s start-up ecosystem, building companies, creating jobs and backing new ventures across sectors, according to a report by The Hindu, citing data shared by the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association (IIMBAA). The around 30,000-member alumni network in India and abroad has helped create more than 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs through enterprises and investment networks spanning logistics, retail, education, agri-tech and venture capital.

Advertisement

Alumni-led start-ups such as BigBasket, Delhivery, Infra.Market, Licious, NestAway and Urban Ladder have helped transform consumer markets while generating employment at scale, particularly through logistics and gig economy platforms.

Role in funding and scale-up

IIMBAA President Harish Mittal said that, beyond entrepreneurship, alumni have also played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s start-up ecosystem through venture capital and private equity. Collectively, alumni-led investment firms manage or advise assets estimated at $15-20 billion, funding more than 1,200 high-growth enterprises and supporting an estimated 500,000 direct jobs across portfolio companies.

According to Mr. Mittal, investment platforms such as 360 ONE, formerly IIFL Wealth, Florintree Advisors, Peak XV, Matrix Partners, Bloom Ventures, Athera Ventures and 3P Investment Managers have backed several of India’s emerging businesses.

Advertisement

Education, social impact and agri-tech 

In education, alumni-led organisations including TeamLease, CL Educate, WhiteHat Jr., Sportz Village, iPRIMED, Step Up for India and Turning Pages have reached over 50 million learners.

In the social sector, organisations such as Sattva Consulting, Saahas Zero Waste, Central Square Foundation, Unnati Foundation and Goodera have strengthened over 1,000 NGOs and gram panchayats, mobilising more than ₹2,000 crore in philanthropic and impact funding and touching an estimated 10 million lives.

IIMBAA also claimed that agri-tech ventures including GPS Renewables, Taraltec and KrashakVed, along with contributions from alumni serving in public administration, have improved agricultural value chains and integrated more than 150,000 farmers and gig workers into modern markets.

IIMBue-2026 conclave

IIMBAA is set to bring many such voices together at its two-day Global Leadership Conclave, IIMBue-2026, on August 1 and 2 at The Leela Bhartiya City in Bengaluru. Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, while Noel Naval Tata, Chairperson, Tata Trusts, will deliver a special address on the second day. The conclave will be held under the theme, ‘Changing the Orbit’.

Advertisement

Among those expected to participate in IIMBue-2026 are Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive, L&T Semiconductor Technologies; Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts; Manish Tiwary, CMD, Nestle India; Prabha Narashimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; P.R. Seshadri, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank; and G.V Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Mr. Mittal said IIMBue has, over the years, evolved into a platform that encourages thought leadership across business, geopolitics, technology, sports and the social sector, with discussions often translating into new ventures and long-term collaborations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 8:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more