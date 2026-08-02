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Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘I'm not afraid of losing money, I'm afraid of sour relationships’      

Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘I'm not afraid of losing money, I'm afraid of sour relationships’      

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘I'm not afraid of losing money, I'm afraid of sour relationships’       Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant

"I'm not afraid of losing money, I'm afraid of sour relationships,” a quote by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala viewed financial losses as a temporary, natural part of business and trading, but believed that broken trust and damaged human connections cause permanent harm.

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Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said this in October 2017 during a special candid Diwali interview aired on the financial news channel ET Now.

He made this comment while discussing his venture into Bollywood film production and his collaborative partnership with filmmaker R. Balki. He was drawing a parallel between choosing a good stock and backing the right person in business.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights that material wealth is temporary and replaceable, whereas human relationships are fragile, permanent, and priceless. In the context of business and investing, financial losses are merely data points on a balance sheet—setbacks that can be reversed with time, better strategy, and market recovery. However, when trust is broken or a partnership sours, the damage to one's reputation, peace of mind, and social capital is often irreversible.

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Jhunjhunwala believed that the ultimate metric of long-term success is not just a high net worth, but the integrity of the network and the strength of the bonds you build along the way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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