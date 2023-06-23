ISB’s Pramath Raj Sinha shares tips for professionals to survive in the evolving job market

In today’s world, young professionals have to climb several mountains to keep pace with the ever-changing job scenario. Pramath Raj Sinha, the Founding Dean of Indian School of Business gave some tips to the young professionals on how they can keep pace with the ever-changing and ever-evolving job scenario in today’s time.



He was speaking at Business Today’s B-School and HR Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Friday.



“Now u need technical and functional training constantly to keep pace,” said Sinha who is also the founder and chairman of edtech company, Harappa Education. He also highlighted that trends such as “on-the-job learning” and “lifelong learning” are going to become bigger in the coming times.



“So far, we have been telling (the students) that if you study for three years and then two more years, then you are basically done. But today along the way you will have to do a little bit of training and development every year,” he said.



He also reiterated the point that though acquiring new skills such as data science or digital marketing is undeniably important, everyone should focus on building a strong foundation by doing foundational courses or going to a good university.



He shared that the Indian education system is going through a transformation that has never been witnessed before. “Never in the human race have you had to educate so many people so quickly,” he said.



He also said that there are ample opportunities that can be unlocked with the help of technology to advance in life and in the job market.



“Technology also gives confidence to the people that they are not getting left behind,” he said and added that he himself was surprised what digital learning can do for the young minds, especially, to those residing in the hinterlands of the country.



“You have to give them a little bit of good quality education, knowledge and content. And they will figure something out,” Sinha concluded.

