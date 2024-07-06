NEET UG 2024 Row: NTA refutes claims of unfairness in Physics question with two answers

In recent developments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed allegations regarding a physics question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam having two correct options, stating that it did not adversely affect candidates.

The NTA deemed the challenge to the exam as baseless and referred to the information bulletin which clearly states the marking scheme for questions with multiple correct options, according to Live Law.

Amidst the controversy surrounding NEET UG 2024, a plea presented to the Top Court raised concerns over a question being perceived as ambiguous due to having two correct answers. A candidate argued that she refrained from attempting the question to avoid negative marking, contrary to the guidelines provided by NTA. Consequently, a demand was made to rectify and reissue the exam results based on revised marks.

However, NTA stood firm in their stance, highlighting the prior announcement in the information bulletin regarding such scenarios. The agency emphasised that the marking policy had been consistently applied in previous examinations as well, dismissing candidates' claims.

Here's the question:

Statement I: “Atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal numbers of positive and negative charges.”

Statement II: “Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum.”

Based on the two statements above, choose the correct option from the following:

(a) First is correct but second is incorrect;

(b) First is incorrect but second is correct;

(c) Both first and second statements are correct;

(d) both statements are incorrect.

The marking explanation

Now, when the answer key was released, the NEET website showed option (a) as the right answer. However, many students contested the answer key on the basis of the information given in an older version of NCERT, according to which both statements were right.

Hence, based on this argument, NTA offered grace marks to students who had marked option (c) as their answer. So, these 44 students, who ideally should have received 715 marks out of 720, ended up receiving a perfect score of 720.

Expert analysis concluded that two options should be considered correct in place of one, further supporting NTA's decision.

On the other hand, the NEET UG counselling that was slated to begin today, i.e. July 6 has been postponed by the NTA until further notice.