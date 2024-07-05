No plans for scrapping or conducting a retest for NEET UG: Centre to SC on NEET controversy

In a recent development regarding the NEET-UG controversy, the Centre has pressed its stance to the Supreme Court, stating that there are no intentions to annul the examination and organise a retest.

Highlighting that no significant irregularities were reported in the exam, which saw the participation of 24 lakh students, the government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court in anticipation of upcoming hearings on the matter.

Emphasising that cancelling the 2024 exam entirely would have serious ramifications for the futures of countless honest candidates who took part in the examination, the Centre argued that without substantial evidence of widespread breaches of confidentiality, such a drastic measure would not be deemed rational.

Acknowledging the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of question papers in any examination, the government assured its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent conduct of all exams. The Centre expressed its willingness to address any criminal activities affecting exam integrity and highlighted the necessity of stringent legal actions against any individuals responsible for breaching confidentiality.

Amid mounting protests and concerns over irregularities not only in NEET-UG but also in UGC-NET, which led to the abrupt cancellation of the examination, the NEET-PG and CSIR UGC NET exams faced postponement.

In the latest update on Friday, the NEET-PG examination will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

These incidents raised substantial doubts about the National Testing Agency, established in 2017 to oversee these exams, drawing criticism from students and the Opposition alike.

The government has now replaced the NTA's leadership and entrusted the CBI with investigating the irregularities. Despite arrests made by the central agency concerning the case, students and opposition parties continue to raise queries and demand accountability.

The recent affidavit mirrors Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's assertions, ensuring support for deserving students and vowing necessary improvements while holding wrongdoers accountable.