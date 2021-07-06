Pending sessions of JEE-Mains to be held from July 20-25, July 27-Aug 2

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the new dates for the pending Session 3 and 4 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains. As per the announcement, JEE Mains Session 3 exams will be held from July 20 to 25, 2021. While Session 4 exams will be held from July 27 to August 2, 2021.

The results of the two sessions, which were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to be announced in August.

"The third edition of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25, while the fourth edition will be held from July 27 to August 2. The exams will be conducted, while following all Covid protocols keeping the safety of candidates in mind," said the education minister.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges. For the first time, it is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Session 1 and 2 of JEE Mains were held in January and March, respectively, however, the sessions scheduled for April and May were postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Online application for JEE Mains

The National Testing Agency, the organisation which conducts JEE Mains, has stated that after receiving numerous representations from the candidates to re-open the online application window for the April Session, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to apply for or withdraw from the remaining JEE Mains Sessions.

For Session 3 of JEE Mains, the time period for submitting the online application form is between July 6 to July 8. The last date to submit the examination fee for this session is July 8.

For Session 4 of JEE Mains, the time period for submitting the online application form is between July 9 to July 12. The last date to submit the examination fee for this session is July 12. If candidates wishe to apply only for one session, they have to pay the examination fee only for that Session during the application period.

Candidates should note the postponed April Session (Session 3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The candidates interested to appear in Paper 2A (BArch) and/or Paper 2B (B Planning) need to apply for the same papers only for the postponed May Session (Session 4).

"The candidates who have applied earlier for April/May Session can modify their particulars (Session, Category, Subject, etc.) during the period from 6 to 8 July 2021 for (postponed) April Session and 9 to 12 July 2021 for (postponed) May Session," noted the NTA in an official notice.



"Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the Application Form closes on 8 July 2021 for (postponed) April Session and on 12 July 2021 for (postponed) May Session. Therefore the candidates have to be extremely careful," it added.

Examination centres

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the NTA has increased the number of cities in which the exam will be held from 232 to 334. It has also increased the number of examination centres in every shift to 828 from the original 660.

The NTA has explained that the latest COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.

