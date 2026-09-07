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BSE, MCX, IEX: Top stocks to trade ahead of NSE IPO— Key levels, target prices & stop loss

BSE, MCX, IEX: Top stocks to trade ahead of NSE IPO— Key levels, target prices & stop loss

MCX3,275.40(3.32%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan said that BSE has turned positive after finding support at the swing low following a correction from its peak and shows potential to move to the resistance.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 8:48 AM IST
BSE, MCX, IEX: Top stocks to trade ahead of NSE IPO— Key levels, target prices & stop lossMCX has faced a rejection from its peak of Rs 3,480 and is expected to correct towards Rs 3,090, followed by a key support level at Rs 2,890, said the analyst

Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher in Friday amid a relief rally as the rate hike expectations eased. However, the gains remained capped amid persistent geopolitical tensions, which resulted in profit booking. The BSE Sensex jumped 362.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 76,515.43, while NSE's Nifty50 added 24.25 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 23,897.70 for the day.

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In the run-up to the NSE IPO, select buzzing exchange stocks including Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd and BSE Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Mondays trading session:


Indian Energy Exchange | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 135 | Support: Rs 128
IEX has been consolidating, forming a base since April 2026. While it is currently trading below its 20-day DMA of Rs 123, which indicates weakness, a potential pullback is possible. The stock has found multiple short-term support levels at Rs 118. A break above Rs 123 could lead it towards the Rs 128-135 range in the short to medium term. The RSI is currently at 33, indicating an oversold zone, which may lead to a rebound. The overall outlook remains sideways, offering potential buying opportunities at lower levels.

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BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,625-3,780 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,265
BSE has turned positive after finding support at the swing low following a correction from its peak of Rs 4,446. The stock shows potential to move towards the resistance levels of Rs 3,625-3,780. Additionally, the price is supported by the 20-day EMA at Rs 3,265, and the RSI remains resilient, holding above 50. We believe the stock is likely to continue its upward momentum in the near future.


Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Neutral | Resistance: Rs 3,400 | Support: Rs 2,890
MCX has recently faced a rejection from its peak of Rs 3,480. It is expected to correct towards Rs 3,090, followed by a key support level at Rs 2,890, which represents the 61.8 per cent retracement of the swing high at Rs 3,400. The MACD indicator is showing a negative crossover, suggesting a sideways trend. It is trading above all short-term exponential moving averages, supporting a 'buy on dip' strategy for the short to medium term. Market sentiment remains neutral, with a clear direction expected only upon a breakout above Rs 3,400 or a breakdown below Rs 2,890. Overall, we believe the stock’s outlook is sideways to positive in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 8:48 AM IST
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