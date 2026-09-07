BSE, MCX, IEX: Top stocks to trade ahead of NSE IPO— Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Indian Energy Exchange | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 135 | Support: Rs 128

IEX has been consolidating, forming a base since April 2026. While it is currently trading below its 20-day DMA of Rs 123, which indicates weakness, a potential pullback is possible. The stock has found multiple short-term support levels at Rs 118. A break above Rs 123 could lead it towards the Rs 128-135 range in the short to medium term. The RSI is currently at 33, indicating an oversold zone, which may lead to a rebound. The overall outlook remains sideways, offering potential buying opportunities at lower levels.

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BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,625-3,780 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,265

BSE has turned positive after finding support at the swing low following a correction from its peak of Rs 4,446. The stock shows potential to move towards the resistance levels of Rs 3,625-3,780. Additionally, the price is supported by the 20-day EMA at Rs 3,265, and the RSI remains resilient, holding above 50. We believe the stock is likely to continue its upward momentum in the near future.



Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Neutral | Resistance: Rs 3,400 | Support: Rs 2,890

MCX has recently faced a rejection from its peak of Rs 3,480. It is expected to correct towards Rs 3,090, followed by a key support level at Rs 2,890, which represents the 61.8 per cent retracement of the swing high at Rs 3,400. The MACD indicator is showing a negative crossover, suggesting a sideways trend. It is trading above all short-term exponential moving averages, supporting a 'buy on dip' strategy for the short to medium term. Market sentiment remains neutral, with a clear direction expected only upon a breakout above Rs 3,400 or a breakdown below Rs 2,890. Overall, we believe the stock’s outlook is sideways to positive in the near term.