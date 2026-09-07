Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order from RIL, stock gains

Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order from RIL, stock gains

WABAG2,025.70(1.02%)

VA Tech Wabag stock gained 2% to a high of Rs 2043 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,665 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 9:28 AM IST
Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order from RIL, stock gainsVA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  

Shares of Va Tech Wabag Ltd rose 2% in early deals on Monday after the water treatment firm said it secured a ‘Medium’ order from Reliance Industries Limited (‘RIL’). The order is for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection & Commissioning of an Effluent Treatment Plant (‘ETP’), at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex (DAGEGC), Jamnagar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The order is to be executed in 13 months.

VA Tech Wabag stock gained 2% to a high of Rs 2043 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 12,665 crore. A total of 885 shares of VA Tech Wabag changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.07 lakh. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.31, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 50.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The proposed ETP scheduled to be completed in 13 months will be designed comprising chemical and biological treatment using the state-of the art technologies, along with a sludge treatment incorporating low-temperature drying for efficient sludge management.

Commenting on the order win, Sivakumar V, Senior General Manager – Sales and Marketing, India
Cluster, said, “This repeat order reinforces our long-standing relationship with RIL, a key customer, and reflects the continued trust and confidence RIL places in our capabilities. We are pleased to be associated with RIL and support its evolving water and wastewater management requirements. This order is a testament to WABAG's technological expertise, execution capabilities, and leadership in delivering advanced industrial water and wastewater treatment solutions.”
 
VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more