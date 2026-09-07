LIC Housing, Edelweiss Financial, Supreme Petro among top stocks to buy for short-term gains

Amid the rising volatility, domestic brokerage firms including Systematix Institutional Equities and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks like LIC Housing Finance Ltd , Supreme Petrochem and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd to trade for short-term gains, citing their strong charts and sound technical parameters. Heres' these brokerage firms have suggested on these stocks:
LIC Housing Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 645-650 | Stop Loss: 525
LIC Housing is showing a bullish cup-and-handle formation on the daily chart, with the rounded base near Rs 485–490 followed by a recovery towards the neckline. The recent price surge has decisively crossed the Rs 560–562 resistance levels, accompanied by rising volumes and improving RSI and MACD, indicating strengthening momentum. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could extend the upside towards higher levels. The former neckline at Rs 545–555 zone is likely to act as immediate support on any pullback; while the broader support is positioned around Rs 530–535 zone. A sustained move above Rs 570 would validate the bullish pattern. One can take a conditional buy above the breakout level of 570 for the expected upside of Rs 645-650 levels with stop loss below Rs 525 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities