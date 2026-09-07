LIC Housing, Edelweiss Financial, Supreme Petro among top stocks to buy for short-term gains

Edelweiss Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: 720

Edelweiss Financial has witnessed a strong improvement in its technical structure, with the stock showing clear signs of renewed buying interest on the daily chart. The stock formed a strong bullish candlestick, reflecting aggressive buying and strong positive price action during the session. The stock has delivered a long-term bullish breakout above the Rs 132. The breakout is supported by above-average trading volume, which adds credibility to the move. The stock is also trading above the upper Bollinger Band, indicating a significant expansion in volatility. Confirmation of a higher top–higher bottom structure, which is one of the key characteristics of a sustained bullish trend. The moving-average setup further supports this view, as the stock is trading above its short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, indicating a positive trend across multiple timeframes. One can consider buying Edelweiss Financial in the range of Rs 135-132, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 122. With Rs 145 and Rs 154 emerging as the near-term upside targets.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Supreme Petrochem | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: 720

Supreme Petrochem Ltd is witnessing a strong bullish breakout from a prolonged rectangle consolidation pattern on the daily chart. The stock had been oscillating between approximately 680–775, reflecting accumulation and range-bound trade, before the latest sharp move above the upper boundary. Rising momentum, supported by improving RSI and MACD, adds conviction to the breakout. Sustaining levels above Rs 770–775 zone could open the door towards more upside. The former resistance zone around Rs 730–740 may now act as immediate support while a broader trend line and moving-average support are placed near Rs 700–710 zone, with stronger structural support around Rs 680. A fall back below Rs 680 would weaken the breakout setup and revive consolidation. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in a stock above the breakout level of Rs 780 with the expected upside of Rs 875-880 with stop loss below Rs 720.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities