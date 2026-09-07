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LIC Housing, Edelweiss Financial, Supreme Petro among top stocks to buy for short-term gains

LIC Housing, Edelweiss Financial, Supreme Petro among top stocks to buy for short-term gains

LICHSGFIN561.05(0.18%)

SMC Global said that LIC Housing is showing a bullish cup-and-handle formation on the daily chart, with the rounded base near Rs 485–490 followed by a recovery towards the neckline.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 9:05 AM IST
LIC Housing, Edelweiss Financial, Supreme Petro among top stocks to buy for short-term gainsEdelweiss Financial has witnessed a strong improvement in its technical structure, with the stock showing clear signs of renewed buying interest on the daily chart, said Systematix.

Amid the rising volatility, domestic brokerage firms including Systematix Institutional Equities and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks like LIC Housing Finance Ltd , Supreme Petrochem and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd to trade for short-term gains, citing their strong charts and sound technical parameters. Heres' these brokerage firms have suggested on these stocks:

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LIC Housing Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 645-650 | Stop Loss: 525
LIC Housing is showing a bullish cup-and-handle formation on the daily chart, with the rounded base near Rs 485–490 followed by a recovery towards the neckline. The recent price surge has decisively crossed the Rs 560–562 resistance levels, accompanied by rising volumes and improving RSI and MACD, indicating strengthening momentum. Sustained trading above the breakout zone could extend the upside towards higher levels. The former neckline at Rs 545–555 zone is likely to act as immediate support on any pullback; while the broader support is positioned around Rs 530–535 zone. A sustained move above Rs 570 would validate the bullish pattern. One can take a conditional buy above the breakout level of 570 for the expected upside of Rs 645-650 levels with stop loss below Rs 525 levels.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Edelweiss Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: 720
Edelweiss Financial has witnessed a strong improvement in its technical structure, with the stock showing clear signs of renewed buying interest on the daily chart. The stock formed a strong bullish candlestick, reflecting aggressive buying and strong positive price action during the session. The stock has delivered a long-term bullish breakout above the Rs 132. The breakout is supported by above-average trading volume, which adds credibility to the move. The stock is also trading above the upper Bollinger Band, indicating a significant expansion in volatility. Confirmation of a higher top–higher bottom structure, which is one of the key characteristics of a sustained bullish trend. The moving-average setup further supports this view, as the stock is trading above its short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, indicating a positive trend across multiple timeframes. One can consider buying Edelweiss Financial in the range of Rs 135-132, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 122. With Rs 145 and Rs 154 emerging as the near-term upside targets.
Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Supreme Petrochem | Buy | Target Price: Rs 875-880 | Stop Loss: 720
Supreme Petrochem Ltd is witnessing a strong bullish breakout from a prolonged rectangle consolidation pattern on the daily chart. The stock had been oscillating between approximately 680–775, reflecting accumulation and range-bound trade, before the latest sharp move above the upper boundary. Rising momentum, supported by improving RSI and MACD, adds conviction to the breakout. Sustaining levels above Rs 770–775 zone could open the door towards more upside. The former resistance zone around Rs 730–740 may now act as immediate support while a broader trend line and moving-average support are placed near Rs 700–710 zone, with stronger structural support around Rs 680. A fall back below Rs 680 would weaken the breakout setup and revive consolidation. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in a stock above the breakout level of Rs 780 with the expected upside of Rs 875-880 with stop loss below Rs 720.
Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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