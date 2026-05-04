BT Explainer: From Pinarayi to UDF, how Kerala’s verdict took shape

Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: The numbers are telling a story that exit polls had already sketched out. Counting across all 140 Kerala assembly seats is underway, and the picture emerging is unambiguous: the Congress-led United Democratic Front is leading in 100 seats, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is ahead in 35, and the BJP has slipped to a single seat after briefly showing leads in 10 constituencies in the earliest rounds.

Advertisement

If these trends hold, a decade of Left rule in Kerala is over.

What happened in 2021, and why 2026 feels different

To understand the scale of what is unfolding, it helps to go back to 2021. Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF made history that year, winning 99 of 140 seats with a vote share of 45.28 per cent, the first time in four decades that an incumbent government was re-elected in Kerala. The UDF managed just 41 seats with 39.41 per cent of the vote. The BJP-led NDA failed to win a single seat but secured 12.48 per cent vote share.

From the UDF side, Congress won 22 of the 93 seats it contested. The Indian Union Muslim League won 15 of 25, and Kerala Congress took 2 of 10.

Advertisement

That landslide is what makes today's win so significant. The same LDF that secured a historic mandate five years ago is now trailing in seat after seat.

The two alliances, explained

The United Democratic Front is the Congress-led alliance that has governed Kerala alternately with the Left since the 1980s. Its constituents are largely aligned with the Congress-led INDIA bloc at the national level.

The Left Democratic Front is the CPI(M)-led coalition that has been in power since 2016, first with a strong mandate, then with the historic 2021 re-election. Between the two alliances, Kerala has swung with near-clockwork regularity for four decades. The LDF has won six of the ten elections since the alliance was formed in 1980.

Advertisement

What made 2021 the exception may now be making 2026 the correction.

What the exit polls had forecast

Exit polls for the 2026 election had largely pointed toward a UDF return. Manorama News-CVoter projected 82–94 seats for the front. Axis My India forecast 83–93. Times Now-JVC estimated 72–84. The LDF was projected to fall to between 44 and 73 seats across surveys. Today's Chanakya was the outlier, forecasting a closer contest — UDF at 60–78, LDF at 55–73. The BJP-led NDA was expected to remain marginal, with projections ranging from zero to 11 seats.

Why the Left appears to have lost ground

Several factors are converging against the LDF. Anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms has played a visible role, with voters in several constituencies appearing to express discontent with the Vijayan administration amid opposition allegations of corruption and nepotism.

The UDF has also benefited from a consolidation of minority votes, traditionally a decisive bloc in Kerala, across many regions. Congress's national campaign, led by Rahul Gandhi, focused on welfare assurances and targeted outreach to women voters through promises linked to financial support and social security.

The arithmetic of deficits within the LDF camp is stark. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing in Dharmadam, his traditional Kannur stronghold. At least a dozen ministers are behind in their seats, among them Veena George, MB Rajesh, OR Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, KB Ganesh Kumar, VN Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, Kadannappally Ramachandran, AK Saseendran and Roshy Augustine. LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan is also trailing in Perambra, Kozhikode.

Advertisement

What the UDF is saying

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph has not held back. "This is a strong indication. We are confident of reaching the 100-seat mark," he told a television channel, reacting to the leads.

The larger consequence

The political stakes extend beyond Kerala. If the LDF loses, the CPI(M) will be left without a single Indian state where it holds power, a significant moment for the Left nationally.

For the UDF, a win would end nearly a decade out of government. For Vijayan, it would mean the end of a political chapter that began with a historic mandate and now appears to be closing under the weight of incumbency.