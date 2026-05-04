Kerala Counting 2026: Check constituency-wise result, seat-by-seat trend

Kerala elections 2026: Counting of votes for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections is underway, marking the culmination of a closely contested political battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With a voter turnout of 79.63% across 140 constituencies and over 2.71 crore registered voters, the stakes remain high for all three alliances.
Exit polls have largely given an edge to the UDF, raising expectations of a political comeback for the Congress after a decade out of power. The alliance, which secured just 41 seats in 2021, is projected to significantly improve its tally, with some estimates suggesting 80–90 seats. Meanwhile, the LDF is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record, though it faces a strong anti-incumbency challenge and may fall short of its previous 99-seat performance.
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The BJP-led NDA, while not seen as a contender for power, is focusing on expanding its vote share beyond previous levels. Several key constituencies, including Dharmadam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur, are being closely watched as indicators of leadership strength, voter sentiment, and potential shifts in Kerala’s political landscape.
Here's the constituency-wise results for 2026 Assembly polls:
|Constituency
|Check Adoor Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Alappuzha Constituency Results here
|Check Alathur Constituency Results here
|Check Aluva Constituency Results here
|Check Ambalapuzha Constituency Results here
|Check Angamaly Constituency Results here
|Check Aranmula Constituency Results here
|Check Aroor Constituency Results here
|Check Aruvikkara Constituency Results here
|Check Attingal Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Azhikode Constituency Results here
|Check Balusseri Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Beypore Constituency Results here
|Check Chadayamangalam Constituency Results here
|Check Chalakkudy Constituency Results here
|Check Changanassery Constituency Results here
|Check Chathannur Constituency Results here
|Check Chavara Constituency Results here
|Check Chelakkara Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Chengannur Constituency Results here
|Check Cherthala Constituency Results here
|Check Chirayinkeezhu Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Chittur Constituency Results here
|Check Devikulam Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Dharmadam Constituency Results here
|Check Elathur Constituency Results here
|Check Eranad Constituency Results here
|Check Eranakulam Constituency Results here
|Check Eravipuram Constituency Results here
|Check Ettumanoor Constituency Results here
|Check Guruvayoor Constituency Results here
|Check Haripad Constituency Results here
|Check Idukki Constituency Results here
|Check Irikkur Constituency Results here
|Check Irinjalakkuda Constituency Results here
|Check Kaduthuruthy Constituency Results here
|Check Kaipamangalam Constituency Results here
|Check Kalamassery Constituency Results here
|Check Kalliasseri Constituency Results here
|Check Kalpetta Constituency Results here
|Check Kanhangad Constituency Results here
|Check Kanjirappally Constituency Results here
|Check Kannur Constituency Results here
|Check Karunagappally Constituency Results here
|Check Kasaragod Constituency Results here
|Check Kattakkada Constituency Results here
|Check Kayamkulam Constituency Results here
|Check Kazhakkoottam Constituency Results here
|Check Kochi Constituency Results here
|Check Kodungallur Constituency Results here
|Check Koduvally Constituency Results here
|Check Kollam Constituency Results here
|Check Kondotty Constituency Results here
|Check Kongad Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Konni Constituency Results here
|Check Kothamangalam Constituency Results here
|Check Kottakkal Constituency Results here
|Check Kottarakkara Constituency Results here
|Check Kottayam Constituency Results here
|Check Kovalam Constituency Results here
|Check Kozhikode North Constituency Results here
|Check Kozhikode South Constituency Results here
|Check Kundara Constituency Results here
|Check Kunnamangalam Constituency Results here
|Check Kunnamkulam Constituency Results here
|Check Kunnathunad Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Kunnathur Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Kuthuparamba Constituency Results here
|Check Kuttanad Constituency Results here
|Check Kuttiadi Constituency Results here
|Check Malampuzha Constituency Results here
|Check Malappuram Constituency Results here
|Check Manalur Constituency Results here
|Check Mananthavady St Constituency Results here
|Check Manjeri Constituency Results here
|Check Manjeshwar Constituency Results here
|Check Mankada Constituency Results here
|Check Mannarkad Constituency Results here
|Check Mattannur Constituency Results here
|Check Mavelikara Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Muvattupuzha Constituency Results here
|Check Nadapuram Constituency Results here
|Check Nattika Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Nedumangad Constituency Results here
|Check Nemom Constituency Results here
|Check Nenmara Constituency Results here
|Check Neyyattinkara Constituency Results here
|Check Nilambur Constituency Results here
|Check Ollur Constituency Results here
|Check Ottapalam Constituency Results here
|Check Pala Constituency Results here
|Check Palakkad Constituency Results here
|Check Parassala Constituency Results here
|Check Paravur Constituency Results here
|Check Pathanapuram Constituency Results here
|Check Pattambi Constituency Results here
|Check Payyannur Constituency Results here
|Check Peerumade Constituency Results here
|Check Perambra Constituency Results here
|Check Peravoor Constituency Results here
|Check Perinthalmanna Constituency Results here
|Check Perumbavoor Constituency Results here
|Check Piravom Constituency Results here
|Check Ponnani Constituency Results here
|Check Poonjar Constituency Results here
|Check Punalur Constituency Results here
|Check Puthukkad Constituency Results here
|Check Puthuppally Constituency Results here
|Check Quilandy Constituency Results here
|Check Ranni Constituency Results here
|Check Shornur Constituency Results here
|Check Sulthanbathery St Constituency Results here
|Check Taliparamba Constituency Results here
|Check Tanur Constituency Results here
|Check Tarur Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Thalassery Constituency Results here
|Check Thavanur Constituency Results here
|Check Thiruvalla Constituency Results here
|Check Thiruvambady Constituency Results here
|Check Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Results here
|Check Thodupuzha Constituency Results here
|Check Thrikkakara Constituency Results here
|Check Thripunithura Constituency Results here
|Check Thrissur Constituency Results here
|Check Thrithala Constituency Results here
|Check Tirurangadi Constituency Results here
|Check Tirur Constituency Results here
|Check Trikaripur Constituency Results here
|Check Udma Constituency Results here
|Check Udumbanchola Constituency Results here
|Check Vadakara Constituency Results here
|Check Vaikom Sc Constituency Results here
|Check Vallikkunnu Constituency Results here
|Check Vamanapuram Constituency Results here
|Check Varkala Constituency Results here
|Check Vattiyoorkavu Constituency Results here
|Check Vengara Constituency Results here
|Check Vypen Constituency Results here
|Check Wadakkanchery Constituency Results here
|Check Wandoor Sc Constituency Results here
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