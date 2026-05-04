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Kerala Counting 2026: Check constituency-wise result, seat-by-seat trend

Kerala Counting 2026: Check constituency-wise result, seat-by-seat trend

Vote counting for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections is underway, with constituency-wise trends pointing to a tightly contested race across the state. Early seat-level data suggests a close battle between the LDF and UDF, while the NDA looks to expand its footprint in key constituencies

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 4, 2026 2:16 PM IST
Kerala Counting 2026: Check constituency-wise result, seat-by-seat trendChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was trailing in the Dharmadam constituency until the sixth round of counting, has now taken the lead.

Kerala elections 2026: Counting of votes for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections is underway, marking the culmination of a closely contested political battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With a voter turnout of 79.63% across 140 constituencies and over 2.71 crore registered voters, the stakes remain high for all three alliances.

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Exit polls have largely given an edge to the UDF, raising expectations of a political comeback for the Congress after a decade out of power. The alliance, which secured just 41 seats in 2021, is projected to significantly improve its tally, with some estimates suggesting 80–90 seats. Meanwhile, the LDF is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record, though it faces a strong anti-incumbency challenge and may fall short of its previous 99-seat performance.

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The BJP-led NDA, while not seen as a contender for power, is focusing on expanding its vote share beyond previous levels. Several key constituencies, including Dharmadam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur, are being closely watched as indicators of leadership strength, voter sentiment, and potential shifts in Kerala’s political landscape.

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Here's the constituency-wise results for 2026 Assembly polls:

Constituency
Check Adoor Sc Constituency Results here
Check Alappuzha Constituency Results here
Check Alathur Constituency Results here
Check Aluva Constituency Results here
Check Ambalapuzha Constituency Results here
Check Angamaly Constituency Results here
Check Aranmula Constituency Results here
Check Aroor Constituency Results here
Check Aruvikkara Constituency Results here
Check Attingal Sc Constituency Results here
Check Azhikode Constituency Results here
Check Balusseri Sc Constituency Results here
Check Beypore Constituency Results here
Check Chadayamangalam Constituency Results here
Check Chalakkudy Constituency Results here
Check Changanassery Constituency Results here
Check Chathannur Constituency Results here
Check Chavara Constituency Results here
Check Chelakkara Sc Constituency Results here
Check Chengannur Constituency Results here
Check Cherthala Constituency Results here
Check Chirayinkeezhu Sc Constituency Results here
Check Chittur Constituency Results here
Check Devikulam Sc Constituency Results here
Check Dharmadam Constituency Results here
Check Elathur Constituency Results here
Check Eranad Constituency Results here
Check Eranakulam Constituency Results here
Check Eravipuram Constituency Results here
Check Ettumanoor Constituency Results here
Check Guruvayoor Constituency Results here
Check Haripad Constituency Results here
Check Idukki Constituency Results here
Check Irikkur Constituency Results here
Check Irinjalakkuda Constituency Results here
Check Kaduthuruthy Constituency Results here
Check Kaipamangalam Constituency Results here
Check Kalamassery Constituency Results here
Check Kalliasseri Constituency Results here
Check Kalpetta Constituency Results here
Check Kanhangad Constituency Results here
Check Kanjirappally Constituency Results here
Check Kannur Constituency Results here
Check Karunagappally Constituency Results here
Check Kasaragod Constituency Results here
Check Kattakkada Constituency Results here
Check Kayamkulam Constituency Results here
Check Kazhakkoottam Constituency Results here
Check Kochi Constituency Results here
Check Kodungallur Constituency Results here
Check Koduvally Constituency Results here
Check Kollam Constituency Results here
Check Kondotty Constituency Results here
Check Kongad Sc Constituency Results here
Check Konni Constituency Results here
Check Kothamangalam Constituency Results here
Check Kottakkal Constituency Results here
Check Kottarakkara Constituency Results here
Check Kottayam Constituency Results here
Check Kovalam Constituency Results here
Check Kozhikode North Constituency Results here
Check Kozhikode South Constituency Results here
Check Kundara Constituency Results here
Check Kunnamangalam Constituency Results here
Check Kunnamkulam Constituency Results here
Check Kunnathunad Sc Constituency Results here
Check Kunnathur Sc Constituency Results here
Check Kuthuparamba Constituency Results here
Check Kuttanad Constituency Results here
Check Kuttiadi Constituency Results here
Check Malampuzha Constituency Results here
Check Malappuram Constituency Results here
Check Manalur Constituency Results here
Check Mananthavady St Constituency Results here
Check Manjeri Constituency Results here
Check Manjeshwar Constituency Results here
Check Mankada Constituency Results here
Check Mannarkad Constituency Results here
Check Mattannur Constituency Results here
Check Mavelikara Sc Constituency Results here
Check Muvattupuzha Constituency Results here
Check Nadapuram Constituency Results here
Check Nattika Sc Constituency Results here
Check Nedumangad Constituency Results here
Check Nemom Constituency Results here
Check Nenmara Constituency Results here
Check Neyyattinkara Constituency Results here
Check Nilambur Constituency Results here
Check Ollur Constituency Results here
Check Ottapalam Constituency Results here
Check Pala Constituency Results here
Check Palakkad Constituency Results here
Check Parassala Constituency Results here
Check Paravur Constituency Results here
Check Pathanapuram Constituency Results here
Check Pattambi Constituency Results here
Check Payyannur Constituency Results here
Check Peerumade Constituency Results here
Check Perambra Constituency Results here
Check Peravoor Constituency Results here
Check Perinthalmanna Constituency Results here
Check Perumbavoor Constituency Results here
Check Piravom Constituency Results here
Check Ponnani Constituency Results here
Check Poonjar Constituency Results here
Check Punalur Constituency Results here
Check Puthukkad Constituency Results here
Check Puthuppally Constituency Results here
Check Quilandy Constituency Results here
Check Ranni Constituency Results here
Check Shornur Constituency Results here
Check Sulthanbathery St Constituency Results here
Check Taliparamba Constituency Results here
Check Tanur Constituency Results here
Check Tarur Sc Constituency Results here
Check Thalassery Constituency Results here
Check Thavanur Constituency Results here
Check Thiruvalla Constituency Results here
Check Thiruvambady Constituency Results here
Check Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Results here
Check Thodupuzha Constituency Results here
Check Thrikkakara Constituency Results here
Check Thripunithura Constituency Results here
Check Thrissur Constituency Results here
Check Thrithala Constituency Results here
Check Tirurangadi Constituency Results here
Check Tirur Constituency Results here
Check Trikaripur Constituency Results here
Check Udma Constituency Results here
Check Udumbanchola Constituency Results here
Check Vadakara Constituency Results here
Check Vaikom Sc Constituency Results here
Check Vallikkunnu Constituency Results here
Check Vamanapuram Constituency Results here
Check Varkala Constituency Results here
Check Vattiyoorkavu Constituency Results here
Check Vengara Constituency Results here
Check Vypen Constituency Results here
Check Wadakkanchery Constituency Results here
Check Wandoor Sc Constituency Results here

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Published on: May 4, 2026 2:16 PM IST
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