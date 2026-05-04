Kerala Counting 2026: Check constituency-wise result, seat-by-seat trend

Kerala elections 2026: Counting of votes for the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections is underway, marking the culmination of a closely contested political battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With a voter turnout of 79.63% across 140 constituencies and over 2.71 crore registered voters, the stakes remain high for all three alliances.

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Exit polls have largely given an edge to the UDF, raising expectations of a political comeback for the Congress after a decade out of power. The alliance, which secured just 41 seats in 2021, is projected to significantly improve its tally, with some estimates suggesting 80–90 seats. Meanwhile, the LDF is aiming for a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record, though it faces a strong anti-incumbency challenge and may fall short of its previous 99-seat performance.

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The BJP-led NDA, while not seen as a contender for power, is focusing on expanding its vote share beyond previous levels. Several key constituencies, including Dharmadam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur, are being closely watched as indicators of leadership strength, voter sentiment, and potential shifts in Kerala’s political landscape.

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Here's the constituency-wise results for 2026 Assembly polls:

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