'Momentum will only grow in Kerala': BJP came second in six seats, crossed 20% vote share in 31

The BJP on Wednesday pointed to an electoral shift in Kerala, highlighting that it crossed 20% vote share in 31 constituencies. The saffron party bagged three seats in the 2026 Assembly elections and came in second place in six other constituencies. The party also came in second place in Thiruvalla, Palakkad, Malampuzha, Attingal, Kasaragod and Manjeshwar seats.

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Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a post on X, said: "Beyond our 3 historic wins in Nemom, Chathannoor & Kazhakkoottam, a much deeper shift is happening in Keralam. BJP/NDA vote share has now crossed 20% in 21 seats, and 30% in 10! This momentum will only grow stronger as more people join our mission for a #VikasitaKeralam."

The BJP secured 24,66,178 votes, accounting for 11.42% of the total vote share statewide.

The saffron party won Nemom with 41.1% vote share, where Rajeev Chandrasekhar defeated his rival by 4,978 votes. In Chathannoor, BB Gopakumar won by 4,398 votes with 38.5% vote share. In Kazhakkoottam, V Muraleedharan secured victory by 428 votes against CPI(M)'s Kadakampally Surendran with 35.9%.

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Beyond these wins, the BJP-led NDA posted significant vote shares in several constituencies it did not win: Manjeshwar (36.4%), Palakkad (33.8%), Kasaragod (32.2%), Attingal (31.3%), Thiruvalla (31.1%), Malampuzha (30.6%), and Thiruvananthapuram (30.2%).

The party also crossed 20% in seats such as Nattika, Vattiyoorkavu, Kozhikode North, Kattakkada, Pala, Kozhikode South, Ottapalam, Poonjar, Nedumangad, Kunnathunadu and Thrissur.

Chandrasekhar sounded confident that the result was an early step and would result in bigger numbers in one or two elections. "We were hoping to get 140 MLAs. We did not get it this time. But after the next 2-3 elections, like in West Bengal, where we started with five MLAs and now have 207, we will have more legislators here," he said on Tuesday.

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In the assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF won 102 of 140 seats, while the Left Democratic Front secured 35. The BJP's three-seat wins marked its limited but notable presence in the Assembly.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam warned that the BJP's performance required closer scrutiny. He said the party winning three seats and finishing second in six constituencies posed a "danger" to the state's politics. "It shows that when extreme right-wing politics tightened its grip, it has made a big impact, not just in Kerala but across the country. It needs to be studied in detail by all Left and secular forces in the country to deal with it," Viswam said.

