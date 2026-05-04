Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Actor-turned-politician Vijay has not even completed two years in active politics, but global prediction markets are already treating his party as a serious force in Tamil Nadu politics.

On cryptocurrency-based prediction platform Polymarket, traders have poured millions of dollars into bets tied to the outcome of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with a major chunk of speculative money backing Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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The market linked to the Tamil Nadu election winner has crossed roughly $22 million (₹209 crore approximately) in trading activity, turning the state contest into one of the most closely watched regional political wagers online. Around $2 million (₹19 crore approximately) bets have been placed on May 4 alone.

The emergence of TVK in the betting market signals how rapidly Vijay has disrupted Tamil Nadu’s traditional two-party political structure dominated by the DMK and AIADMK for decades.

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TVK’s political rise fuels speculative frenzy

Prediction markets work differently from opinion polls. Instead of survey samples, users trade contracts using real money based on what they think will happen. Prices fluctuate in real time, effectively reflecting collective market sentiment.

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On Polymarket, traders initially gave the ruling DMK a commanding lead. However, TVK’s aggressive campaign, Vijay’s massive public rallies, and growing social media momentum triggered heavy volatility in the odds. Several reports tracking the market showed TVK emerging as a potential disruptor, with some traders betting on a shock breakthrough in the state.

The betting frenzy intensified after multiple political assessments projected a tighter-than-expected race. Some projections even suggested TVK could emerge as a kingmaker or dramatically alter the traditional electoral arithmetic in Tamil Nadu.

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From superstardom to political challenger

Vijay’s political transformation has drawn inevitable comparisons with former Tamil cinema icons-turned-chief ministers such as MGR and Jayalalithaa. His fan clubs, once focused on film promotions, have now evolved into a highly organised political ground network across districts.

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TVK has pitched itself as an alternative to both the DMK and AIADMK, targeting young voters, urban middle classes and first-time voters disillusioned with legacy Dravidian politics.

The party’s campaign strategy has also leaned heavily on Vijay’s personal popularity rather than traditional ideological politics. That celebrity-driven appeal appears to have translated into significant speculative enthusiasm online.

Why global traders are watching Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s election becoming a multi-million-dollar betting event also reflects the growing global fascination with Indian politics. Polymarket has previously hosted markets on US presidential elections, wars, central bank decisions and geopolitical events. The Tamil Nadu contest joining that list underlines how Indian regional elections are increasingly drawing international attention.

However, prediction markets remain controversial in India. Election betting is effectively illegal under Indian law, though offshore crypto-based platforms continue to attract users through decentralised systems. Analysts warn that these markets can sometimes amplify hype rather than accurately forecast results, especially in low-liquidity environments.

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(USD to INR = 95.05 as of May 4)