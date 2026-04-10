West Bengal assembly polls: In a shocker, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has called off its alliance with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released an alleged sting video featuring Kabir.

The video allegedly shows Kabir making claims about Muslims in West Bengal and his "links" with the BJP. Kabir can also be heard claiming that "it is easy to fool Muslims" and referring to the Babri Masjid issue, while allegedly demanding ₹200 crore as advanced funding.

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He can be purportedly heard claiming that he had been in touch with the PMO and was advised to coordinate with leaders from BJP-ruled states, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He could be heard saying in disjointed sentences, "I need ₹1000 crore... ₹300 crore in advance..."

Here is the EXPLOSIVE sting operation video that fully EXPOSES @BJP4India’s dirty conspiracy against Bengal.



In the video, Humayun Kabir openly admits that BJP PAID him ₹1,000 crore to mislead the minority community, and claims that senior BJP leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma,… pic.twitter.com/yut8lhR6FS — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 9, 2026

When asked about Owaisi calling it quits with his party over the viral video, Kabir said, “He (Owaisi) is free to take his decision. I won’t comment on that. Personally, I respect him. He is a highly educated and senior leader. As far as I know, they have fielded candidates in 14 seats across Bengal. The last date for filing nominations for both phases is over. So even if his party wants or my party wants to field candidates independently, it won’t be possible."

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Humayun Kabir termed the video as AI-generated and threatened legal action against TMC.

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A migraine for Mamata Banerjee?

While AIMIM and Humayun Kabir parting ways removes a coordinated challenge, it is still a challenge for the TMC. Despite contesting solo, AIMIM is capable of splitting Muslim votes in seats with tight margins.

TMC relies on around 90 per cent Muslim backing in over 100 seats, but AIMIM is gheraoing the ruling party in Bengal by citing changes in the OBC list. Some changes in the OBC list that could make the election a tightrope for Mamata are excluding many Muslims and low government jobs (6-7 per cent for 30 per cent of the population).

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Not just this, TMC is also facing criticism over "vote bank exploitation" without empowerment from Owaisi, especially in seats like Murshidabad, Malda, and 24 Parganas.

Moreover, AIMIM's Urdu-speaking appeal splits anti-TMC votes in TMC strongholds such as Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur.

This divide in the Muslim vote, with Owaisi going solo, could indirectly benefit the BJP in close contests, making it difficult for the TMC to maintain its hold despite defensive minority consolidation against the BJP.

In 2021, the BJP gained narrowly in a similar close race, and AIMIM chipping away at 2-5 per cent of TMC's voter base could flip outcomes in the BJP's favour.

Independent AIMIM contests can also amplify multi-corner fights, benefitting the BJP in Hindu-Muslim polarised areas while straining TMC's margins.