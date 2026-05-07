Suvendu Adhikari declares ₹85.87 lakh assets, no gold, no cars; over 5 times Mamata Banerjee’s wealth

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition and a frontrunner for CM post, declared total assets worth ₹85.87 lakh in his 2026 election affidavit, sharply higher than CM Mamata Banerjee’s declared wealth of ₹15.37 lakh. The disclosures, filed with the Election Commission and accessed through the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), have once again put Bengal’s two biggest political rivals side-by-side — not just politically, but financially as well.

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The affidavits reveal a striking contrast in how the two leaders hold wealth. Adhikari’s assets are built largely around land, residential properties, insurance policies, and multiple bank accounts spread across Purba Medinipur and Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee, in comparison, has declared no land, no house, and no vehicle. While Adhikari’s total assets are nearly five-and-a-half times higher, Banerjee reported a higher annual income of ₹23.21 lakh in FY25 compared with Adhikari’s ₹17.38 lakh. Her declared income comes mainly from royalty and interest, while Adhikari’s income sources include MLA salary, MP pension, and business income.

The similarities are equally notable. Neither of Bengal’s fiercest political adversaries owns a car, and both have declared zero liabilities, with no bank loans, government dues, or outstanding borrowings. Yet their asset styles differ sharply. Banerjee has declared gold jewellery worth ₹1.45 lakh and cash in hand of ₹75,700, while Adhikari reported no jewellery at all and cash holdings of just ₹12,000.

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Movable assets

According to the affidavit, Adhikari’s movable assets total around ₹24.57 lakh. His bank deposits across multiple accounts amount to roughly ₹7.34 lakh. The BJP leader operates 14 bank accounts across institutions including Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and several cooperative banks in Contai and Nandigram.

He has also declared shares worth ₹14,240 in Contai Co-operative Bank and Card Bank. A substantial part of his financial holdings is invested in government-backed savings instruments. National Savings Certificates (NSCs) account for around ₹5.45 lakh, while Kisan Vikas Patras (KVPs) contribute ₹2.60 lakh. Postal savings deposits total ₹60,523. In addition, six LIC insurance policies together are valued at approximately ₹7.71 lakh.

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Property holdings

Adhikari’s immovable assets are valued at ₹61.30 lakh and are concentrated in Purba Medinipur district, the political base of the Adhikari family for decades.

His agricultural land holdings include properties in Nandigram and Egra valued at around ₹9.05 lakh. The affidavit also lists non-agricultural plots in Panchdaria, Dharmadasbar, Karkuli, and Sonachura Jalpai with a combined value of nearly ₹27.50 lakh.

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The BJP leader has additionally declared three residential properties, including flats in Tamluk and Kumarpur and a jointly held ancestral property in Karkuli. Together, these residential assets are valued at roughly ₹24.75 lakh.

Surge in income

Adhikari’s affidavit also reflects a sharp rise in earnings over recent years. His declared annual income increased from ₹8.13 lakh in 2020-21 to ₹17.38 lakh in FY25, more than doubling over four years.

Despite his larger asset base, the affidavit presents a relatively restrained lifestyle profile for a senior political leader. No luxury vehicles, no jewellery holdings, and no liabilities stand out in the disclosure.

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