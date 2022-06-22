SaaS platform LeadSquared becomes unicorn with $153 mn fundraise led by WestBridge Capital 

Bengaluru-based sales automation SaaS platform LeadSquared is the latest company to join the unicorn club after securing an investment of $153 million from WestBridge Capital in its series C round. LeadSquared’s vision is to make high-velocity sales execution software a reality for companies around the world, as per the press release.

Commenting on the development, CEO and co-founder of LeadSquared Nilesh Patel said, “With this financing, we will double down on growth investments in India and North America, start building in APAC and EMEA, add new offerings to our product portfolio, and fund acquisitions. To support our growth, we plan to double our headcount in next 18 months.”

Co-founder and MD at WestBridge Capital Sumir Chadha noted LeadSquared has shown ability to scale and grow efficiently. Chadha further noted, “Its focus on building an easy-to-use platform that transforms sales processes through automation delivering unparalleled efficiency, has significant potential for growth in the global market.”

Founded in 2011 by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh and Sudhakar Gorti, the company has built CRM platform that makes efficiency the focus of every customer interaction. As of today, LeadSquared has over 2,000 customers including high-growth organisations form edtech, higher education, financial services, healthcare, marketplaces among others.

Barclays acted as exclusive placement agent for series C funding. LeadSquared previously raised $32 million in 2020 led by Gaja Capital and $3 million in 2019 during series A round led by Stakeboat Capital.