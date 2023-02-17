Shark Tank: Lenskart's Peyush Bansal invests in startup that helps pregnant women

Peyush Bansal, CEO of eyewear brand Lenskart, and a judge on Shark Tank India, has invested in a startup- iMumz which helps pregnant women deliver babies through a positive lifestyle. iMumz founder Ravi Teja Akondi took to LinkedIn to announce the investment.

In a LinkedIn post, Akondi wrote, “Deal pakki hai 🎊 Happy to get one of the most visionary founders Peyush Bansal on our side to take iMumz to greater heights 🔥”

He has been flooded with a huge number of direct messages (DMs) as thousands of pregnant couples are willing to understand how this startup functions.

While describing about iMumz, Akondi said, “We help pregnant women follow a good lifestyle. Which is super important for her & her baby's health.”

Elaborating further, he said that the company takes help of Yoga, nutrition & garbhsanskar coaches to guide one-one via everyday LIVE classes. “We don't provide an app but we provide a team of people whom you can rely on,” he added.

Highlighting the challenges faced by pregnant couples, he said many couples console themselves by thinking that ‘this is how it is supposed to be’ and deal/cope with it somehow. “It doesn't need to be that way as long as iMumz is here ❤️,” Akondi added.

Bansal spent Rs 8.7 crore on 27 deals in season one of Shark Tank India. He has invested around Rs 9.45 crore in various start-up ventures in the second edition up to week six.

Bansal had recently revealed to Business Today that he was a big fan of the American version of Shark Tank. He also said that the experience of appearing on the show was a “great experience”.

