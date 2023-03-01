Spacetech start-up Dhruva, health-tech platform Dozee awarded by Marico Innovation Foundation

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, which develops indigenous satellite technology, and Bengaluru-based Dozee, which has built a remote patient monitoring platform, have been awarded by the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) for their innovative solutions. While private satellites built by Dhruva have been adapted by the Indian transportation ecosystem, and also used in several government projects, Dozee’s contactless health monitoring system had a significant impact during the COVID-19 outbreak by enabling healthcare workers access remote data of patients, thereby saving hundreds of lives.

Other winners in the Business (For-Profit) segment included AI-led healthtech startup qure.ai (which helps detect abnormalities in the lungs and brain via X-rays and CT scans, and saves precious diagnosis time), and Ishitva Robotic Systems (which has built cost-effective AI-powered sorting machinery for large-scale waste management).

In the Social (Not-for-profit) segment, meanwhile, the Marico Innovation Foundation has recognised Indian Development Review (a community platform that provides literacy and development lessons to the uneducated), Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (a farmer empowerment organization that promotes natural farming techniques), and Khushi Baby (a digital health platform that makes prenatal and neonatal healthcare accessible to rural women).

The Awards also recognised the Govt of India's CoWin platform as the 'Global Game Changer' this year.

Amit Chandra, Honorary Chairperson of the MIF Governing Council (and MD at Bain India), said, "One path-breaking innovation has a domino effect in changing the entire ecosystem and our Global Game Changer CoWin truly exemplifies this. India is at the precipice of providing world first solutions and some of the innovations identified this year are a true testimony to this readiness."

The Marico Innovation Foundation, founded nearly a decade ago, nurtures and scales disruptive ideas through personalized business mentorship, strategic business direction, and access to partner networks and industry leaders. Through its no-equity rapid acceleration programme ‘Scale-Up’, MIF has impacted 60+ innovations in over 15 sectors and connected entrepreneurs to 100+ mentors. Some of the early-stage companies backed by the accelerator are WasteLink, Tan90, S4S Technologies, Purple Ribbon, GramCover, Eeki Foods, Atomberg, Kheyti, Jeevtronics, etc.

Commenting on the 9th edition of the India for Innovation Awards, Harsh Mariwala, Founder of Marico Innovation Foundation and Chairman of Marico Ltd, said, "It is a moment of pride to witness such exemplary solutions from the next-gen Indian innovators who are tirelessly working toward the growth and development of our nation… MIF proudly honours such disruptive innovations and believes that with the right support and nurturing, every business has the potential to create scalable impact for a future-ready India."

