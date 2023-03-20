‘We are an iota of Ambanis, Adanis’: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath calls himself the small guy on the block

Bengaluru-based Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath believes they have “not arrived yet”. Despite building and scaling up one of the largest stock brokerage companies in India, he believes there are miles to go.



“What we have is mostly virtual. It is not hard cash. Take the big names…Bajajs, Ambanis, Adanis…We are iota of them in terms of wealth,” he said in an interview with Mashable India.



Kamath started the online stock brokerage firm in 2009 along with his brother Nithin Kamath. The company recorded a profit of Rs 2,094 crore in FY22.



In the interview, the investor and entrepreneur reminisced his earlier days. He said that they started their company at the right time because awareness around stock market investing was very minimal. “We would have failed miserably if we would have started now.” And the reason for this is that there is much awareness about stock broking in India compared to the years when they started out, he said.



He also revealed that their hunger has reduced a bit over the years. “We (Nikhil and his brother) are not as hungry as the new people on the block. We are a little bit content.” He also revealed that while Nithin is a leader, he is a little bit laid back and ensures that not many people report to him.



Nikhil and Nithin are also known for their philanthropic endeavours. They are among India’s top 10 philanthropists in their personal capacity. Their donations jumped 308 per cent to reach Rs 100 crore in FY22, making them the ninth-largest individual givers in India, according to the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022.



Even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates applauded them for their philanthropic efforts. The billionaire recently took to Twitter to praise the Kamath brothers. “The efforts by @Nithin0dha and @nikhilkamathcio in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India,” he wrote on Twitter. Gates had met the entrepreneur-duo during his visit in March.

