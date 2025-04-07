Building a Smarter Investor Community: How Nivesh Milan 2025 by Wealthy Nivesh Brought Together Fund Managers, Experts, and Clients

In a year marked by market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties, Nivesh Milan 2025, the annual investor summit of Wealthy Nivesh, served as a beacon of insights, strategic discussions, and networking opportunities for investors and industry experts alike. This year’s event was particularly crucial as it provided a platform for investors to navigate the uncertainties of the financial markets and explore cutting-edge investment strategies.

Nivesh Milan 2025 brought together leading market experts, fund managers, and Wealthy Nivesh clients to discuss the evolving investment landscape. The summit emphasized knowledge-sharing and transparency, ensuring that participants gained valuable insights into wealth creation, financial planning, and risk management.

Nivesh Milan featured highly relevant and insightful panel discussions on key financial topics ranging from India’s Growth Story, Market Valuations, Quant Strategies, Alternate Investments to Succession Planning & Budget changes in Taxation.

With an unwavering commitment to financial literacy and market awareness, Nivesh Milan 2025 facilitated knowledge-sharing and transparency in investment strategies.

Ankit Garg, CEO of Wealthy Nivesh, emphasized the firm’s journey and rapid expansion: – “We started with three people in November 2022—myself, Shrishti, and Aditya. By 2023, our team grew to 10, and in 2024, we became a team of 12. Today, we are 21 strong, and our investment offerings have expanded beyond Mutual Funds, PMS, and AIFs to include Pre-IPO unlisted stocks, Startup Investments, Corporate FDs, Bonds, NCDs, and Structured Products.”

He further highlighted India's ascent in the global economy: – “Our rank in global GDP has surged dramatically. From 13th place in 1990, we climbed to 10th in 2012. It took us 22 years to move three ranks, but within the next five years, we leaped to the 5th position. Now, in the coming five years, India is poised to be among the top three economies.”

Key Panel Discussions and Expert Insights

Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO, Edelweiss MF, reiterated the impact of global currency fluctuations on FIIs: – “The moment the dollar stabilizes, FIIs will start to return to Indian markets.”

Vinay Sharma, Fund Manager, Nippon India MF, cautioned about valuation complexities: – “Valuation is a complex subject, and even seasoned investors can make mistakes.”

Anand Sharma, Senior Fund Manager, ICICI Prudential MF, emphasized India’s diverse market opportunities: – “India’s beauty lies in its multiple sectors and a wealth of investment opportunities across market caps.”

Jugal Popat, Co-Founder, Will Jini, addressed common misconceptions on estate & succession planning – “Many believe that adding nominees on assets is enough, but that’s a myth. A structured will is essential for seamless financial transitions.”

Sharwan Goyal, Head of Passive & Quant, UTI MF, explained the dynamics of momentum strategies: – “Momentum strategies underperform in tough times but yield superior results in the long run.”

Sailesh Jain, Senior Fund Manager, Tata MF, highlighted the benefits of arbitrage funds: – “Arbitrage funds are ideal as they eliminate price risk while enjoying equity taxation benefits.”

Brijesh Ved, EVP & Head of PMS, Kotak Alternates, emphasized investment philosophy over vehicles: – “Investment vehicles like MF , PMS, or AIFs are secondary; the strategy and philosophy take precedence.”

Bheesham Rathi, Head of Sales, ABSL Alternates, advocated for private debt: – “Capital supply cannot rely solely on equity. Private debt must play a more significant role.”

CA Shubham Patel, Managing Partner, CCPS & Associates, provided insights into the new tax regime 2025 – “The revised tax framework offers public tax relief of approximately ₹1 lakh crore.”

Ankit Jain, Fund Manager, Mirae MF, highlighted the extraordinary growth in mid-cap markets: – “Mid-cap markets have surged from ₹22 lakh crore to ₹88 lakh crore in just five years, presenting significant opportunities.”

Amit Sinha, Senior Fund Manager, HDFC MF, underscored India’s consumption growth: – “With per capita income nearing $4000, India is at a crucial inflection point that will drive domestic consumption.”

As India’s financial landscape undergoes rapid transformation, Wealthy Nivesh has positioned itself at the forefront of digital wealth management. Founded by IIT andISB alumni, the firm leverages a data-driven approach to curate personalized financial strategies, ensuring investors maintain a robust, optimized portfolio.

Shrishti Sangal, COO of Wealthy Nivesh, echoed this sentiment: – “This summit underscored our vision of simplifying finance for investors. The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed were truly inspiring, reaffirming our commitment to building a stronger, more informed investment community.”

Aditya Gupta, CIO of Wealthy Nivesh, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency and investor education: – “Nivesh Milan 2025 was a testament to our commitment to being absolutely transparent with our clients. We brought together investors and industry leaders to decode some of the most misunderstood topics in personal finance.”

With over ₹900 crore in assets under management spanning India and global markets, Wealthy Nivesh is transforming the investment ecosystem through innovation, trust, and simplicity. The overwhelming success of Nivesh Milan 2025 reinforced the importance of informed decision-making and strategic financial planning.

With plans for more such insightful events, Wealthy Nivesh is set to remain at the forefront of India’s growing financial ecosystem, ensuring investors navigate the markets with confidence and precision.