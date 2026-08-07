How Did Miduty Become One of The Best Nutraceutical Brands in India?

Only a handful of companies have adapted to this shift by placing science, transparency, and product quality at the center of their business. Miduty is one of them.

Miduty has steadily built a reputation for delivering supplements backed by evidence rather than marketing claims. Those principles have positioned Miduty among the best nutraceutical brand in India, earning the confidence of consumers looking for products they can genuinely rely on.

What Makes Miduty One of the Best Nutraceutical Brands in India?

Behind every Miduty product is the same philosophy: good health deserves better nutrition. That means investing in research, selecting premium ingredients, and maintaining quality standards at every stage instead of taking shortcuts.

1. Science-Backed Formulations Instead of Trend-Based Products

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Miduty prioritises high-strength & patented ingredients, chelated minerals, bioactive vitamins, clinically relevant dosages instead of adding ingredients simply to make the label look more impressive. Every ingredient has a job to do. If it doesn't contribute to efficacy, it doesn't make it into the formula.

2. Premium Ingredients That Meet High Quality Standards

Premium ingredients such as Kaneka Ubiquinol™ for active CoQ10, MitoPrime® to support cellular health, Cureit® for enhanced curcumin absorption, and clinically studied plant extracts with exceptionally high standardisation levels, including 99% Trans-Resveratrol, 95% Quercetin, 98% Berberine, and 85% Liposomal Glutathione.

3. Advanced Liposomal Technology for Better Absorption

Miduty has focused its efforts on the use of sophisticated liposomal nutrient delivery—backed by DFS Technology with Non-GMO phospholipids, for enhanced nutrient delivery. Products available include the patented 85% and 40% strength Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C 70%, and India’s First Liposomal B-Complex with 14 essential ingredients in it.

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4. Independent Testing by Eurofins and SGS

Quality claims are easy to print on a label. Proving them is another matter. Miduty products undergo independent testing through internationally recognised laboratories such as Eurofins and SGS. These tests help verify product quality, purity, and manufacturing consistency before the supplements reach consumers.

Products That Reflect Miduty's Quality Standards

Miduty Liver Detox

The formula combines a highly bioavailable 900 mg dose of N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) with high-strength Milk Thistle standardised to 80% silymarin. Miduty Liver Detox Capsules are further fortified with Beetroot and Dandelion Root to provide comprehensive liver support.

Miduty Magnesium

Miduty Magnesium is made using Chelated Magnesium glycinate paired with Vitamin B6 to support muscle recovery, sleep quality, relaxation, and healthy nervous system function.

Miduty Liposomal Glutathione

Miduty Liposomal Glutathione 85% combines high-purity 85% glutathione with patented LipoGlo™ DFS® Technology, featuring ~106 nm liposome particle size, Non-GMO phospholipids, and TEM-verified liposomal structures to support enhanced cellular absorption and nutrient delivery.

Miduty Vegan Omega 3

Miduty Vegan Omega 3 stands apart by delivering one of the highest-strength algal DHA concentrations available in the market, with 40% DHA sourced from premium algae and 20% EPA, which is not available in any vegan omega supplement in the market.

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Why Consumers Continue to Choose Miduty?

Designed to Work, Not Just Fill the Label

Right Form. Right Strength. Right Delivery

Premium Ingredients, Purposefully Chosen

Built Around Bioavailability

Consistent quality, meaningful formulations, and results that earn trust have helped Miduty achieve a customer return rate of over 75%.

Conclusion

Miduty has stayed focused on evidence instead of chasing headlines. From clinically studied ingredients and liposomal delivery systems to independent testing by Eurofins and SGS, every decision reflects the same commitment to quality.

About Miduty

Founded in 2020, Miduty is one of India's fastest-growing nutraceutical supplement brands, committed to making science-backed wellness simple, effective, and accessible. The brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of dietary supplements supporting Gut Health, Liver Health, Skin Health, Metabolism, and Daily Nutrition. Through its ClearZorb range, Miduty also provides specialised performance nutrition solutions designed to support active lifestyles and everyday fitness goals.

Built on the philosophy of "Healing with Science," Miduty combines globally sourced patented ingredients, advanced liposomal technology, and thoughtfully chosen formulations to create supplements that prioritise quality, transparency, and efficacy.

To know more about Miduty and its products, visit www.miduty.in. You can also buy Miduty products at offline stores such as Tata 1mg, Apollo Pharmacy, and Broadway.

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About the Founders

Palak Midha and Pranav Midha, the sibling founders of Miduty, started the brand with a vision to make preventive healthcare more accessible through science-backed nutrition.

Their journey began after witnessing the positive impact that nutrition, lifestyle changes, and supplementation had on their parents' health. Inspired by this experience, they first focused on educating people about preventive wellness before building Miduty into a trusted nutraceutical brand.

Through innovation, clear ingredient disclosures, and consumer education, Palak and Pranav continue to help thousands of people make informed choices about their health.

Explore Miduty's complete range of wellness supplements at www.miduty.in.