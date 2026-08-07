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Your old iPhone could be worth nearly 30% more; Apple increases trade-in value across iPhones, Macs, and others

Your old iPhone could be worth nearly 30% more; Apple increases trade-in value across iPhones, Macs, and others

Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and others, are now worth almost 30% more when traded in in the US.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 10:32 AM IST
Your old iPhone could be worth nearly 30% more; Apple increases trade-in value across iPhones, Macs, and othersHere's the updated Apple trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple has reportedly adjusted trade-in values for most iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models and select Android phones for the first time. Compared with Apple's previous trade-in estimates in May, some eligible Apple devices are now worth almost 30% more when traded in, according to a 9To5Google report. However, the trade-in value has only been increased in the US market.

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Must read: From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

iPhone increased trade-in value 

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently available at the highest maximum trade-in value among iPhones. It was highlighted that its maximum value has increased from $695 to $720, showing a $25 increase. Whereas the iPhone 16 Pro trade-in value has increased from $560 to $630.

Surprisingly, it's not only for the latest iPhone, but it also includes the oldest iPhone models like the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS model, and even the iPhone 8. This has also been applied to iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro launch date; When Apple will host awaited fall launch event?

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iPad and Macs increased trade-in value 

The MacBook Pro is now available at a trade-in value of $855, up from $690. Whereas the MacBook Air can be traded for $580, instead of $520. Similar increases have been applied to iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.
 
For Apple iPads, iPad Pro trade value increased to $720 from  $690. iPad to $260 from $235, iPad Air from $ 490 to $ 460, and the iPad mini to $300 from $265.

Android trade-in value

On the other hand, Apple has also increased the trade-in value of selected Android models from Samsung and Google, and it has also added a few new models from OnePlus. Samsung models include Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and older models, and trade-in value has been increased by up to $5. Eligible Google phones include Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and older models until the Pixel 7 series. Lastly, Apple has added the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R to its eligible trade-in model list

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 10:31 AM IST
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