Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection week 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹400 crore in India, nears $1.2 billion worldwide

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection week 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹400 crore in India, nears $1.2 billion worldwide

From record-breaking single-day numbers to dominating Tier II and Tier III cities, this isn't just another Marvel outing; it's a full-blown cultural moment. So what exactly is driving this unstoppable Spider-Mania, and can the film sustain this pace into week two? Here's a complete breakdown of the numbers everyone's talking about.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 10:35 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection week 1: Tom Holland's film tops ₹400 crore in India, nears $1.2 billion worldwideThe film has neared the $1.2 billion mark worldwide, as it has grossed $1.188 billion worldwide.

Tom Holland's web has caught the entire world — and India isn't lagging. In just eight days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has swung past ₹400 crore gross at the Indian box office, officially becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood release in the country this year. But the real story is global: the film has already crossed the $1.15 billion mark worldwide, inching closer to the coveted $1.2 billion club — a milestone very few superhero movies achieve in their opening week.

Advertisement

From record-breaking single-day numbers to dominating Tier II and Tier III cities, this isn't just another Marvel outing; it's a full-blown cultural moment. So what exactly is driving this unstoppable Spider-Mania, and can the film sustain this pace into week two? Here's a complete breakdown of the numbers everyone's talking about.

DON'T MISS | 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 7: Tom Holland's film nears ₹400 crore in India, tops $1.1 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

The Tom Holland and Zendaya-led actioner made ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, ₹21.75 crore on its day 6, ₹17 crore on its day 7, and ₹14.20 crore on its day 8 at the Indian box office. With this, the film's net India box office earnings stood at ₹334.70 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Of this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's English shows made ₹182.60 crore, whereas its Hindi shows made ₹119.60 crore. The film's Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam shows raked in ₹17.60 crore, ₹14.15 crore, ₹0.32 crore, and ₹0.43 crore, respectively. With this, the film's total India gross box office collection stood at ₹400.21 crore as of Thursday.

MUST READ | 'Awarapan 2' trailer Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi absolutely owned every frame,' say moviegoers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

The film has neared the $1.2 billion mark worldwide, as it has grossed $1.188 billion worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film made $74.5 million from its preview shows and $360 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to make $46-47 million on Monday, $42 million on Tuesday, and $32.7 million on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Of this, the film made over $508.8 million from the US and Canada markets and minted over $706.3 million from other international markets. The film achieved this feat without IMAX release in North America, locked by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Its international launch, however, was heavily boosted by full IMAX release in massive Asian markets like China, Japan and South Korea.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more