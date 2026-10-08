How iD Fresh has mastered the fresh food playbook

“Scaling fresh food is fundamentally different from scaling conventional packaged food. Growth cannot simply come from producing more and holding inventory because freshness, shelf life and quality are intrinsically linked to how quickly the product moves through the supply chain,” says Rajat Diwaker, CEO India, iD Fresh Food. “At iD, we have built a highly responsive supply chain where demand forecasting, production planning, packaging and cold chain work seamlessly together.”

Building the infrastructure behind freshness

Technology and packaging have become critical enablers of iD’s ability to scale freshness. Predictive analytics and demand planning are being integrated across sourcing and production to anticipate consumption more accurately, optimise raw material planning and minimise waste. At the same time, advances in packaging have helped extend shelf life from around three to four days in the company’s early years to approximately eight days today, while retaining its clean label proposition. Together, these capabilities allow iD to respond more precisely to demand while giving its products a longer window to move through the supply chain without compromising freshness. The company has also expanded its manufacturing footprint, including facilities in Hyderabad and Mumbai, bringing production closer to consumers while increasing capacity and operational efficiency.

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“Technology is central to this process, helping us predict demand more accurately, optimise raw material planning and minimise waste through our near-zero inventory model. Our packaging journey has also been instrumental in enabling scale. We have evolved from a shelf life of around 3-4 in our early years to approximately eight days today, while staying true to our clean label proposition,” says Diwaker.

As iD has grown, the nature of the growth challenge has changed. The focus is no longer simply on establishing fresh food as a viable branded category, but on strengthening the business around it: improving household penetration, increasing productivity and making the economics of each part of the value chain work at greater scale. That means building greater depth within its core categories while selectively exploring adjacent fresh and convenient food occasions.

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“The fundamental shift has been from proving that consumers will buy fresh food in a branded format to building a system that can deliver it consistently across geographies,” he says. “Today, the challenge is less about creating demand and more about improving penetration, productivity and the economics of every part of the value chain.”

From proving the category to building the next phase

That thinking forms the foundation of what iD now calls its 3.0 phase. The company has moved beyond its iD 2.0 roadmap with an ambition to build a ₹2,000 crore business by FY30. India remains its primary growth engine, even as it looks to deepen its international presence in markets where it already operates. Alongside this, iD is exploring adjacent fresh food categories and healthy snacking, while continuing to invest in manufacturing, distribution, technology and people.

The expansion is already visible on the ground. In March 2026, iD opened an automated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, its fourth manufacturing facility in India. Spread across 40,000 sq ft, the facility has doubled the company’s production capacity for batter and parotas and is designed to support further portfolio expansion.

The ambition, however, is not growth at any cost. As the company expands its footprint and portfolio, the challenge will be to scale the business while maintaining the consistency and standards that have shaped its proposition.

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“Our approach has always been to grow without compromising the fundamentals of freshness, clean labels and food quality,” Diwaker says. “That discipline becomes even more important as the business gets larger.”

Ultimately, iD’s growth story is less about making fresh food behave like conventional packaged food and more about building the infrastructure, technology and discipline required to scale freshness on its own terms. As the company enters its next phase, the more consequential challenge may be how to become significantly larger while ensuring that the proposition at the heart of the brand remains as relevant and uncompromised as it was at the outset.