Paytm, One Mobikwik, Pine Labs, AvenuesAI shares tumble up to 10% today; here's why

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, Pine Labs and AvenuesAI
tumbled 10 per cent in Thusrday's trade amid reports that the authorities are considering delaying the introduction of merchant discount rates (MDR) on UPI transactions to January 1, 2027 from October 15, 2026. MDR on large-ticket UPI transactions was seen as a significant catalyst for fintech profitability.
To recall, MDR of up to 0.4 per cent on UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions exceeding Rs 2,000 was announced earlier, leading to rally in fintech shares. For Paytm, UPI P2M constituted 85 per cent of gross merchandise value (GMV), of which 35 per cent by value is MDR-eligible. For Pine Labs, Emkay earlier estimated UPI P2M GTV of Rs 3 lakh crore in FY28 (12 per cent of DITP GTV), of which 86 per cent by value sits above the threshold, giving MDR-eligible GTV of Rs 2.58 lakh crore (10 per cent of DITP GTV).