Paytm, One Mobikwik, Pine Labs, AvenuesAI shares tumble up to 10% today; here's why

Citing people familiar with the matter, Business Standard reported that the final decision with be taken in the next few days. Such a move would keep UPI payments free for merchants through the festive season amid pushback from retail investors, Bloomberg reported. A panel headed by National Payments Corporation of India is likely to meet today to discuss the issue, as per the report.

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Paytm shares were locked at 10 per cent lower circuit limit of Rs 1,734 apiece on BSE. This was the biggest fall for the stock since February 1.

Paytm shares fell even as Goldman Sachs analyst Manish Adukia upped target of the stock to Rs 2,070 from Rs 1,500, citing strong underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum. He noted that recently announced UPI MDR was expected to drive up to 40 per cent Ebitda upgrades for Paytm and felt it was not fully reflected in current share price.

One Mobikwik Systems plunged 8.35 per cent to Rs 234.60. At 9.28 am, Pine Labs Ltd shares were quoting at Rs 170.60, down 3.91 per cent. AvenuesAI Ltd was down 2.44 per cent at Rs 15.18.