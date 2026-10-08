Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Nitya Gems make positive D-st debut; Vishal Nirmiti shares disappoints on listing

Nitya Gems make positive D-st debut; Vishal Nirmiti shares disappoints on listing

BSE3,356.00(-%)

Two companies including Vishal Nirmiti and Nitya Gems & Jewellery made their stock market debut today, that is, Thursday, October 08.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 9:48 AM IST
Nitya Gems make positive D-st debut; Vishal Nirmiti shares disappoints on listingBoth the issues were open for subscription between Sept 30-Oct 05, cumulatively raising Rs 286 crore from their maiden stake sales.

Two companies, namely- Vishal Nirmiti and Nitya Gems & Jewellery- made their stock market debut today, that is, Thursday, October 08. Both the issues were open for subscription between September 30 and October 05, cumulatively raising Rs 286 crore from their maiden stake sales. Here's how listings fared for these companies:

Vishal Nirmiti
Shares of Vishal Nirmiti made a muted stock market debut after the the construction and infra solutions company was listed at a discount of 2.27 per cent at Rs 215 on both NSE and BSE, against the issue price of Rs 220. As of the listing price, investors make a loss of Rs 340 on each lot allotted to them.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Listing of Vishal Nimriti has been much below the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of nearly Rs 2 apeice, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 20-22 range during the bidding period.

The IPO of Vishal Nimriti was sold in the range of Rs 208-220 apiece, with a lot size of 68 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 178 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a only 1.8  times, fetching 1.25 lakh applications. Saffron Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery
Shares of Nityas Gems & Jewellery made a decent stock market xx on as jewellery company was listed at a premium of 9.33 per cent at Rs 82 on BSE Ltd, against the issue price of Rs 75. Similarly, the stock was settled with a premium of 6.67 per cent over the given issue price Rs 80 on NSE Ltd in its maiden trading session.

Advertisement

Listing of Shah Investor's Home has been above the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a flat grey market premium (GMP), suggesting a muted listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 3-5 range during the bidding period.

The IPO of Nityas Gems & Jewellery was sold in the price band of Rs 70-75 apiece, with a lot size of 200 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 108 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed merely 2.26 times, fetching little over 87,000 applications. Choice Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services was appointed as registrar.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more