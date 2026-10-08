Nitya Gems make positive D-st debut; Vishal Nirmiti shares disappoints on listing

The IPO of Vishal Nimriti was sold in the range of Rs 208-220 apiece, with a lot size of 68 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 178 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a only 1.8 times, fetching 1.25 lakh applications. Saffron Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.



Nityas Gems & Jewellery

Shares of Nityas Gems & Jewellery made a decent stock market xx on as jewellery company was listed at a premium of 9.33 per cent at Rs 82 on BSE Ltd, against the issue price of Rs 75. Similarly, the stock was settled with a premium of 6.67 per cent over the given issue price Rs 80 on NSE Ltd in its maiden trading session.

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Listing of Shah Investor's Home has been above the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a flat grey market premium (GMP), suggesting a muted listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 3-5 range during the bidding period.

The IPO of Nityas Gems & Jewellery was sold in the price band of Rs 70-75 apiece, with a lot size of 200 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 108 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed merely 2.26 times, fetching little over 87,000 applications. Choice Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services was appointed as registrar.