Nitya Gems make positive D-st debut; Vishal Nirmiti shares disappoints on listing

Two companies, namely- Vishal Nirmiti and Nitya Gems & Jewellery- made their stock market debut today, that is, Thursday, October 08. Both the issues were open for subscription between September 30 and October 05, cumulatively raising Rs 286 crore from their maiden stake sales. Here's how listings fared for these companies:
Vishal Nirmiti
Shares of Vishal Nirmiti made a muted stock market debut after the the construction and infra solutions company was listed at a discount of 2.27 per cent at Rs 215 on both NSE and BSE, against the issue price of Rs 220. As of the listing price, investors make a loss of Rs 340 on each lot allotted to them.
Listing of Vishal Nimriti has been much below the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of nearly Rs 2 apeice, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 20-22 range during the bidding period.