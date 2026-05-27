India’s Gold Economy May Be Entering A New Phase — And It’s Already Sitting Inside Indian Homes

For decades, India’s gold market has largely operated on a straightforward model: when demand for jewellery increased, more gold needed to be imported.

That equation may now be beginning to change.

According to SBI Research, India’s gold imports rose over 24% from $57.9 billion in FY25 to $72.4 billion in FY26. With pressure on foreign exchange reserves and gold prices remaining elevated, the conversation around import of gold in India is becoming increasingly significant - not just for policymakers, but also for consumers and organised jewellery players.

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At the same time, Indian households are estimated to already hold nearly 25,000 tonnes of gold.

This creates a unique structural paradox within India’s gold economy: while the country continues importing massive quantities of gold every year, one of the world’s largest household gold reserves already exists within Indian homes.

That reality is now beginning to reshape how organised jewellery retail approaches gold consumption itself.

Across the industry, gold exchange is steadily evolving from a transactional retail offering into a much larger consumption shift - one that focuses on unlocking the value of existing household gold instead of depending entirely on fresh imports.

The behavioural shift is already visible at scale.

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Several organised jewellery brands have expanded exchange-led propositions over the last year, reflecting growing consumer interest in more transparent and value-conscious purchase models. Among the earlier and more visible movers in this space has been Tanishq, which launched its “Your Old Gold. India’s New Strength” initiative with Sachin Tendulkar months before gold imports became part of mainstream national discussion.

The campaign positioned gold exchange not simply as a promotional benefit, but as a more circular and responsible way of participating in India’s gold economy.

The proposition itself aligned with a broader market reality: instead of funding entirely fresh gold purchases, consumers could unlock the value of jewellery already available within households and bring that gold back into circulation.

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The response suggests that exchange-led consumption is moving firmly into the mainstream.

According to the company, more than 36 lakh Indians have exchanged old gold through Tanishq over the years, with gold exchange now contributing to almost 50% of the brand’s sales. In the last one year alone, over 14,000 kilograms of gold has been brought back into circulation through the programme.

Importantly, organised gold exchange is also gaining momentum because of increasing consumer demand for transparency, standardisation and trust.

Historically, gold exchange remained fragmented because of concerns around purity assessment, inconsistent valuation practices and hidden deductions. Organised players have increasingly attempted to formalise the category through more visible and process-driven exchange systems.

At Tanishq stores, for example, the customer’s old gold never leaves their sight during the exchange process. The entire transaction - from weighing and purity checking to melting - happens transparently in front of the customer. Purity is tested using Karatmeters, and dedicated karigars conduct the melting process within the store itself. The company also accepts old gold from any jeweller, across purities starting from 9KT, even without bills or any hidden deductions.

Beyond jewellery retail, the larger significance of this shift lies in what it could mean for India’s long-term gold consumption model.

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If even a small percentage of idle household gold begins returning to circulation through organised exchange, India’s dependence on incremental gold imports could gradually reduce over time. In effect, the future growth of India’s jewellery market may increasingly depend not only on importing more gold, but also on creating more efficient circulation of the gold already available within the country.

India’s affinity for gold is unlikely to weaken. But the next phase of India’s gold economy may look fundamentally different from the last.