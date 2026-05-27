TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts in the All India Trinamool Congress days after stepping down as the party's Barasat district president, dealing another blow to Mamata Banerjee.

The four-time MP from Barasat, considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, announced her resignation hours after attending a key administrative meeting chaired by the chief minister.

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"But with great sadness and concern, I am requesting to resign from the post of Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, as well as from other organisational posts, committees and responsibilities of the party," Ghosh Dastidar wrote in her resignation letter.

She took a direct swipe at Kalyan Banerjee, who recently replaced her as the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha after the Trinamool Congress’s poll rout. "It is not meaningful to hold a position where the indecent behaviour of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained," she wrote.

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Soon after news of the parliamentary reshuffle surfaced, Ghosh Dastidar posted a cryptic message on social media aimed at the party leadership. "I have known Mamata Banerjee since 1976 and have been working together since 1984. Today, I got the prize for my four-decade-long loyalty," she wrote on X.

Her resignation has triggered fresh turbulence inside the Trinamool Congress, particularly in North 24 Parganas, where she held significant organisational influence and maintained close ties with party workers.

Ghosh Dastidar had also emerged as one of the party's prominent voices in Parliament, frequently targeting the BJP-led central government. Despite quitting all organisational posts, she has not resigned as an MP or as a member of the Trinamool Congress.

The TMC MP has publicly referred to corruption allegations linked to the party and the outrage surrounding the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

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“My conscience is deeply stirred today. Several financial and administrative irregularities, including ration corruption and teacher recruitment corruption, have given rise to deep anger and distrust in the minds of the common people," she said.

"In addition, the tragic death of PGT Doctor Abhaya at R.G. Kar Medical College and the allegations of a possible cover-up surrounding that incident have pained and shocked the entire society. I have personally felt the moral impact of all these incidents deeply."

"Similarly, multiple disturbing allegations involving I-PAC (IPAC), including the influence of various individuals and groups, have troubled me continuously," she said in the letter. "I believe that if opaque and undemocratic influences gradually dominate the organization instead of a democratic political culture, it cannot be considered beneficial for the party’s ideals and traditions."

"I want to state clearly that this decision is not driven by any personal grievance or resentment. Rather, I am taking this decision out of my moral responsibility toward the party, democracy, and public life. However, I am not leaving the party. As an ordinary worker of the All India Trinamool Congress, I will continue my commitment to stand beside people and work in the interest of Bengal."