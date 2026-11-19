Current Quotex Promo Codes

Here are the main promotional codes and their conditions:

Quotex promo code Deposit bonus Qualifying deposit

TRADE70 70% $300 or more

TRADE50 50% $50 or more

The important difference is the minimum deposit required.

TRADE50 may be more accessible to traders who want to start with a smaller amount, while TRADE70 offers a larger percentage bonus to users depositing at least $300.

What Is a Quotex Promo Code?

A Quotex promo code is a promotional code that can be entered when making an eligible deposit. If the code and deposit meet the applicable conditions, Quotex can add a bonus amount to the trading balance.

For example, a trader making a qualifying deposit can select a promotion depending on the amount being deposited.

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The concept is simple:

The larger bonus is not necessarily the best option for every trader. The more important question is whether the required deposit fits the trader's own budget and risk tolerance.

Promotional funds should therefore not be treated as guaranteed profit or free cash. Traders should always understand the terms attached to a bonus before accepting it.

TRADE70: 70% Quotex Deposit Bonus

The TRADE70 Quotex promo code is designed for larger deposits.

TRADE70 conditions

● Promo code: TRADE70

● Bonus: 70%

● Minimum qualifying deposit: $300

If a user deposits exactly $300 and the promotion is successfully applied, a 70% bonus corresponds to an additional $210 in promotional funds.

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Deposit Bonus percentage Potential bonus

$300 70% $210

$500 70% $350

$1,000 70% $700

These figures illustrate the percentage calculation only. The actual use and withdrawal conditions of promotional funds depend on Quotex's applicable bonus rules.

TRADE70 is therefore more suitable for someone who was already planning to fund an account with at least $300. Increasing a deposit purely to obtain a larger bonus can add unnecessary financial risk.

TRADE50: 50% Quotex Deposit Bonus

The TRADE50 Quotex promo code has a substantially lower entry requirement.

TRADE50 conditions

● Promo code: TRADE50

● Bonus: 50%

● Minimum qualifying deposit: $50

A $50 qualifying deposit would correspond to a $25 promotional bonus if the code is accepted under the applicable promotion.

Examples:

Deposit Bonus percentage Potential bonus

$50 50% $25

$100 50% $50

$300 50% $150

For traders specifically looking for a Quotex promo code with a low minimum deposit, TRADE50 is the more accessible of the two options.

TRADE70 vs TRADE50: Which Promo Code Is Better?

There is no universally better code because they target different deposit sizes.

Feature TRADE70 TRADE50

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Bonus 70% 50%

Minimum deposit $300 $50

Better for smaller deposits No Yes

Higher bonus percentage Yes No

A trader already intending to deposit $300 or more may find TRADE70 more attractive because of its higher percentage.

Someone planning to deposit between $50 and $299 would normally look at TRADE50 instead.

The key principle is simple: choose the promotion according to the deposit you already consider appropriate, rather than changing your risk exposure merely to unlock a larger bonus.

Look Beyond the Bonus

A promotional offer should not be the only factor when choosing a trading platform. Traders may also want to compare account conditions, platform features, withdrawal policies and the overall characteristics of different providers. Resources such as IamForexTrader provide comparisons of binary brokers and can be useful when researching alternatives before committing funds.

How to Use a Quotex Promo Code

The exact interface can change, but the process generally follows a few basic steps:

1. Log in to your Quotex account.

2. Open the deposit or account funding section.

3. Select an available payment method.

4. Enter the amount you intend to deposit.

5. Find the field for a promo or bonus code.

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6. Enter TRADE70 or TRADE50.

7. Check that the promotion has been recognised before confirming the transaction.

8. Review the bonus terms displayed by the platform.

It is particularly important to check the code before completing the payment. If a transaction is processed without the promotion being activated, adding a promo code afterwards may not always be possible.

Which Quotex Promo Code Should Traders Choose?

The choice mostly comes down to account size. A user who wants to make a relatively modest deposit may prefer TRADE50, as its qualifying amount starts at $50.

TRADE70 requires at least $300, so it represents a considerably larger initial commitment.

This distinction matters because speculative short-term trading carries substantial risk. The availability of a 70% bonus should not be interpreted as a reason to deposit more money than someone would otherwise be comfortable risking.

What to Check Before Accepting a Bonus

The bonus percentage is only one part of a promotion. Before applying any Quotex promo code, users should also check the underlying terms.

Pay particular attention to:

● whether the bonus has a turnover or trading-volume requirement;

● whether bonus funds can be withdrawn directly;

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● what happens to the bonus after a withdrawal request;

● whether the promotion is available in the user's country;

● whether certain payment methods are excluded;

● how long the promotion remains valid;

● whether the code can be combined with other offers.

Terms can change, so conditions visible in the user's account at the moment of deposit should take priority over older screenshots or third-party descriptions.

Can a Promo Code Increase Trading Risk?

Yes, indirectly.

A larger trading balance can encourage users to take larger positions or trade more frequently. This can create the impression that promotional funds reduce risk, when the underlying trading exposure remains highly speculative.

Consider a simple example.

A user deposits $300 and receives a promotional bonus. The displayed account balance may now be significantly higher than the original deposit. However, that does not mean the user has earned a return. It simply means promotional funds have been added under specific conditions.

Responsible risk management should therefore be based on the trader's own deposited capital and loss tolerance rather than the size of a promotional bonus.

Why Promo Codes Are Popular

Promo-code searches are common because traders naturally compare incentives before choosing a platform.

A strong promotion can provide:

● additional promotional trading balance;

● a higher balance without increasing the deposit by the same percentage;

● different options for smaller and larger deposits.

However, a bonus should remain a secondary factor when evaluating a platform.

Trading conditions, withdrawal procedures, platform functionality, transparency and overall risk should usually matter more than the size of a temporary promotion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Quotex promo code in 2026?

It depends on the deposit amount. TRADE70 provides a 70% bonus for qualifying deposits of $300 or more, while TRADE50 provides 50% for deposits starting from $50.

What is the Quotex promo code for a 70% bonus?

The code is TRADE70. The qualifying deposit is $300 or more.

What is the minimum deposit for TRADE50?

The qualifying deposit for TRADE50 is $50 or more, with a 50% promotional bonus.

Can I use TRADE70 with a $100 deposit?

Based on the stated promotion conditions, no. TRADE70 requires a qualifying deposit of at least $300. For a $100 deposit, TRADE50 may be the applicable option.

Can I withdraw a Quotex bonus immediately?

Promotional balances can be subject to specific conditions, including trading requirements. Users should review the bonus rules shown by Quotex before activating a promotion.

Do Quotex promo codes expire?

Promotions may be changed or discontinued. Even when a code is currently active, traders should verify its availability directly in the deposit interface before making a payment.

Final Thoughts

The two main Quotex promo code options covered here target different types of deposits.

TRADE70 provides the larger bonus — 70% for deposits of $300 or more. TRADE50 provides a 50% bonus starting from a $50 qualifying deposit, making it more accessible to traders using smaller account balances.

The percentage alone should not determine how much someone deposits. A promo code can increase the promotional trading balance, but it does not eliminate the risks associated with speculative trading.

The percentage alone should not determine how much someone deposits. A promo code can increase the promotional trading balance, but it does not eliminate the risks associated with speculative trading.

The safest approach is to choose a deposit level independently first and only then select the promotion that fits that amount.