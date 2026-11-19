The rise comes a day after the Ministry of Finance, in a release, cited a 16.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the aggregate net profit of public sector banks (PSBs) to Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the first half of FY27.

PSBs' aggregate operating profit rose 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1.81 lakh crore during the April-September period. Their return on assets (RoA) improved by 3 basis points (bps) YoY to 1.11 per cent, the release stated.

The aggregate business grew 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 301.6 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, crossing the Rs 300 lakh crore mark for the first time.

Advertisement

Aggregate deposits increased 13.1 per cent to Rs 275 lakh crore, while advances grew 18.8 per cent to Rs 136.4 lakh crore.

Credit growth was recorded across key lending segments. Retail loans increased 17 per cent YoY, while agriculture and MSME loans grew 19.5 per cent and 20.4 per cent, respectively.

PSBs also reported an improvement in asset quality, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declining to 1.69 per cent and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.33 per cent.

The slippage ratio stood at 0.62 per cent, while recoveries and upgradations improved by 21.1 per cent. All PSBs reported a provisioning coverage ratio of more than 90 per cent, according to the Ministry's release.

The aggregate capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of PSBs stood at 16.89 per cent as of September 30, 2026, marking an improvement of 93 bps from a year earlier.

Advertisement

The cost-to-income ratio improved by 191 bps YoY to 47.38 per cent in H1 FY27. The cost-to-assets ratio also declined by 14 bps to 1.60 per cent.

Why PSU bank stocks are rising

Improvement in profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy points to stronger financial metrics for the PSU banking sector. However, future performance will also depend on loan growth, deposit mobilisation, net interest margins, credit costs and valuations.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "The recent rise in PSU stocks is supported by improving business performance, strong government spending, healthy order books and better earnings visibility across sectors such as defence, railways, power and banking. However, investors should avoid chasing stocks only because of strong price momentum. Some PSU stocks are already trading at expensive valuations after their recent rally."

Singh also said, "Investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable earnings growth and reasonable valuations. A staggered investment approach is preferable to lump-sum buying at elevated levels. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSE Index has recovered almost 8 per cent from its recent low. The index may take support from 9,116 level, and further it may reach to 9,800 level."

Meanwhile, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, highlighted relatively better resilience in PSU banking stocks compared with private banking counterparts.