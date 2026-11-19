In the international market, gold was trading at $3,709 per ounce, down 0.88%, while silver declined 0.71% to $44.738 per ounce.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading at ₹1,28,825 per 10 grams, registering a decline of 0.76%. Silver futures slipped 0.69% to ₹1,59,629 per kilogram.

Why Are Gold And Silver Prices Falling?

According to Amit Gupta, Senior Research Head at Kedia Advisory, gold prices have extended their decline to their lowest levels since September 2025, primarily due to dollar strength and expectations of further monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The minutes of the October 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting highlighted policymakers' growing concerns over persistent inflation. Fed Governor Christopher Waller has also indicated the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike in December or a faster pace of increases in 2027.

Advertisement

Markets are currently pricing in a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike and a 10% probability of a 50-basis-point increase in December. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, reducing their investment appeal.

Gold, Silver: Key Support Levels To Watch

Gupta sees international gold remaining weak below $3,740, with downside targets of 3,700-3,680 per ounce. On the MCX, a sustained move below ₹1,31,000 could drag gold towards ₹1,28,000-₹1,26,500 per 10 grams.

For international silver, a break below $46 could expose prices to $44-$42 per ounce. On the MCX, silver slipping below ₹1,64,000 could decline towards ₹1,58,000–₹1,50,000 per kilogram.

With dollar strength and hawkish Fed expectations dominating sentiment, investors will closely monitor whether lower levels attract fresh buying or trigger another leg of selling in precious metals.