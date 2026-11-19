Snapshot of Nvidia's public stock holdings

Nvidia's investment portfolio in its 13F filings spans eight companies across semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure, networking and biotechnology. Its largest positions are in Intel and SpaceX, with 161.08 million and 130.47 million shares, respectively.

The portfolio's holdings in companies such as Intel, SpaceX, CoreWeave, Coherent, Nokia and Synopsys were valued at approximately $63.41 billion in Q2. Their combined current value, according to the Bloomberg data compiled for this analysis, stands at approximately $34 billion, a difference of $29.30 billion, or a decline of nearly 46%.

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Nokia saw the steepest fall: its reported investment value dropped from $2.19 billion in Q2 to $0.55 billion, a reduction of around 75%, followed by Intel at 71%. SpaceX, meanwhile, remains one of Nvidia's largest investments, with a current reported value of approximately $19.02 billion.

The portfolio also reflects Nvidia's exposure to companies operating across different parts of the technology ecosystem, from semiconductor manufacturing and networking to AI computing infrastructure and biotechnology.

How Nvidia's portfolio companies have performed

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The decline in the portfolio's value comes alongside mixed stock-market performance among the companies in which Nvidia has invested. Of the eight companies tracked, six have recorded negative price returns over the period covered by the analysis, while SpaceX and Synopsys have posted gains.

Nebius Group led the declines, shedding 43% of its share price, followed by Intel with a fall of 41%. These two companies were the worst performers among Nvidia's portfolio holdings over the period.

On the other hand, SpaceX has gained 25%, making it the strongest performer among the companies tracked since Q2. Synopsys has also advanced 16% over the same period.

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Nvidia's own stock under pressure

The pressure has not been limited to its investment portfolio. Nvidia's own shares have also weakened over the period. Its stock declined from $206.84 on July 24 to $150.96 on November 18 this year, a fall of approximately 27%.

Huang's departure adds another layer of uncertainty for investors, given his central role in building Nvidia into a dominant force in the AI industry. The company's leadership transition comes at a time when its investments and relationships across the AI ecosystem are attracting greater scrutiny.

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The extent to which the leadership change will affect Nvidia's broader investment ecosystem remains to be seen. For now, the company's portfolio valuation and the performance of its investee companies offer a snapshot of the market pressures surrounding the AI trade.