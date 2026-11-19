Shares of LT Foods Ltd surged as much as 8% in Thursday's trade after the company announced that its US subsidiary had entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in US-based packaged foods company MK Foods Holdings Inc. for an enterprise value of $5.8 million. The acquisition will strengthen LT Foods' presence in the US market and expand its portfolio of ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat products.
LT Foods Americas Inc., the company's US subsidiary, has signed a stock purchase agreement with MK Foods Holdings and its shareholders for the acquisition. The transaction is being undertaken on a cash-free, debt-free basis and is expected to be completed within three months, subject to customary closing conditions. Following completion, MK Foods Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary Maya Kaimal Foods LLC will become step-down subsidiaries of LT Foods.