LT Foods shares touched a high of Rs 452.50, up 8.03% from the previous close of Rs 418.85. The stock opened at Rs 432 and hit a low of Rs 431.25 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 448.40, up 7.06%.

MK Foods operates through Maya Kaimal Foods LLC, which sells premium Indian-inspired packaged food products, including shelf-stable sauces, ready-to-eat curries and rice products under the Maya Kaimal brand. The brand has an established presence among mainstream US consumers in the premium Indian-inspired foods category.

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The target company reported revenue of $17.9 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared with $15.5 million in the corresponding 12-month period of 2025. Its revenue increased by around 15.5% year on year. The acquisition gives LT Foods access to an established US consumer brand and capabilities in culinary innovation and product development, particularly in sauces and convenient meal solutions.

The company said the deal aligns with its strategy to strengthen its ready-to-eat (RTE), ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-heat (RTH) businesses. It expects the combined portfolio to help broaden its product range, deepen engagement with US consumers and create opportunities for wider distribution and cross-category growth.

Commenting on the transaction, Ashwani Arora, Managing Director and CEO of LT Foods, said, "This acquisition is a strategic step in further strengthening our consumer foods platform in the U.S." He added that the Maya Kaimal brand and its product portfolio complement LT Foods' existing business and provide an opportunity to expand into value-added food categories.