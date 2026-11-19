According to a Financial Express report, citing industry sources, the proposed implementation may be pushed beyond the Assembly elections scheduled in five states in the first half of 2027, as the government remains wary of a potential backlash from merchants and trade associations.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to go to polls next year.

"While much of the regulatory and operational groundwork for the proposed transaction charges has been completed, the government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are yet to reach a consensus on the timing of implementation," the report stated.

Business Today, however, has not independently verified the reported development at the time of writing.

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Paytm shares

Separately, Paytm shares have witnessed a sharp rally in recent months. Despite Thursday's decline, the stock remains up over 56 per cent in six months.

A few months ago, global brokerage Bernstein retained its 'Outperform' rating on Paytm and raised its target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,500 earlier. The revised target price was above Paytm's initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 2,150, a level the stock had yet to touch at the time.

Bernstein said it was factoring in the potential introduction of MDR on UPI transactions into its base case from FY28E.

Additionally, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, advised investors with a high-risk appetite to buy Paytm's stock on dips.