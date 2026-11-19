"Anthropic, an AI company known for Claude, listed at a valuation of $ 1.5 trillion. It did not exist till 5 years ago. This is more than the combined market cap of the top 10 Indian companies. Are we undervalued, or do we need to catch up in the new world? Or both?" Kotak wrote.

On Wall Street, CEO Dario Amodei and his six co-founders will launch trading on November 19 under the ticker symbol ANT. The offering comprises 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary closing conditions.

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By clearing its preliminary range of $70-78 set last week — which valued the 2021-founded startup between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion with all shares counted — Anthropic is positioned to rival or surpass Elon Musk’s SpaceX. SpaceX claimed the title for the biggest market offering in history when it debuted in June at $1.77 trillion.

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Under the terms of the offering:

Primary and secondary split: Anthropic is selling 956,351,354 shares, while existing stockholders are offloading 23,648,646 shares, from which the company will receive no proceeds. Underwriters also hold a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,000,000 shares.

Founder windfalls: Amodei and his six fellow co-founders each plan to sell roughly $260 million worth of stock in the IPO, leaving their remaining stakes valued at more than $18 billion apiece at the top of the price range.

Anthropic’s investor prospectus, filed last month, underscores both explosive commercial traction and staggering infrastructure costs. Annual revenue jumped from $41 million in 2023 to $386 million in 2024, before surging more than 1,000% to $4.58 billion in 2025. In the first six months of 2026 alone, the company generated $16.29 billion in revenue and had raised $141.1 billion as of the end of June.

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That growth has come at a steep price. Anthropic posted an $80 billion net loss in the first half of 2026, driven largely by datacenter computing expenses. The company disclosed compute purchase commitments and lease agreements exceeding $70 billion over the next 12 months, more than $450 billion by 2030, and an additional $450 billion due by 2045.

Beyond the trading floor, the listing is reshaping the local economy. According to the New York Post, Anthropic’s stock market debut is set to mint 4,250 new employee millionaires, igniting a wave of spending across the San Francisco Bay Area comparable to the 1849 gold rush.

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The influx of artificial intelligence wealth is already driving demand across local luxury sectors, including ultra-high-end real estate, bespoke timepieces, supercars, and matchmaking services. Fueled by soaring tech valuations, Atherton, near Palo Alto, recently reclaimed the title of America’s most expensive ZIP code — 94027 — from Sagaponack, New York, with PropertyShark placing the median price for a single-family home in Atherton at $10.73 million.