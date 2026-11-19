In the current session, market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 508.45 lakh crore. In October end, market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 474 lakh crore.

This is the second highest market cap surge of BSE-listed firms after April 2026 when market cap of BSE-listed firms rallied by Rs 50.88 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg data. In March 2026, the Indian stock market fell sharply with the Nifty50 falling 11.36% or 2847.25 points-its worst month since March 2020—hit by West Asian geopolitical conflict, crude oil prices rising up to $115 per barrel, foreign investor outflows, and pressure on the rupee.

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In April 2026, Indian market rebounded sharply on hopes of de-escalation in the US–Iran/West Asia conflict, mid-month ceasefire developments and diplomatic talks boosting global risk appetite.

Sensex surged 4,965.95 points (6.90%) and Nifty50 rose 1,666.15 points (7.46%) from their March 30, 2026 close.