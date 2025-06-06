Recognising Excellence: Mukesh Suryavanshi Honoured for His Contributions to India’s Organic Agriculture and Exports

In a proud moment for India’s agriculture and export industry, Mukesh Suryavanshi, founder and Managing Director of Spice Temple Foods Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to promoting organic farming, ethical sourcing, and clean-label spice exports. The recognition comes after years of consistent dedication to building a sustainable supply chain that connects Indian farmers with global markets.

For Mukesh, this achievement is not just a personal milestone — it's a tribute to the thousands of farmers, partners, and team members who share his vision of making India a global leader in organic produce.

A Recognition Rooted in Purpose and Passion

The award, presented by a regional agro-export body, celebrates entrepreneurs who have shown leadership in transforming India’s agriculture through sustainable practices. Mukesh’s journey is a perfect example of that transformation.

Raised in Maharashtra and deeply connected to the farming community, Mukesh started Spice Temple Foods with a simple idea — to give consumers pure, chemical-free spices while ensuring Indian farmers are fairly compensated and respected.

Over time, this idea grew into a business model that is now certified organic, aligned with global food safety standards, and trusted by clients across India’s metro cities and Middle Eastern countries.

“Recognition like this reminds us that we’re on the right path,” Mukesh said at the ceremony. “But for me, the real reward is knowing that we’re making a difference in the lives of our farmers and giving consumers something they can truly trust.”

A Leader in Organic and Export Excellence

Under his leadership, Spice Temple Foods Pvt. Ltd. has become a flag-bearer for Indian organic exports. The company sources directly from India’s best farms, processes spices through eco-conscious methods, and has earned international certifications.

Today, the brand exports a wide range of organic spices to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf markets, where demand for clean-label Indian products is rapidly growing.

This recognition highlights Mukesh’s dual expertise — not only as a business leader but also as a sustainability advocate, someone who believes business growth should go hand-in-hand with ethical and environmental responsibility.

Empowering the Backbone of Indian Agriculture

What sets Mukesh apart is his hands-on approach. He doesn’t just manage operations from an office; he regularly visits farms, speaks with cultivators, and invests in farmer training programs to improve organic practices.

“We don’t just buy from farmers — we work with them,” he explains. “We educate, support, and grow together. That’s how true progress happens.”

His commitment to traceability, transparency, and fairness has not only boosted the confidence of international buyers but also set a new benchmark for how Indian agribusinesses should operate in the 21st century.

Looking Ahead

As global conversations around food sustainability and ethical sourcing continue to evolve, Mukesh Suryavanshi plans to expand his initiatives across more farming regions in India while entering new global markets.

“This award is for every farmer who believed in us and every customer who chose to trust what we do,” Mukesh shared. “We’re just getting started.”

About Spice Temple Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Spice Temple Foods Pvt. Ltd. is an award-winning manufacturer and exporter of certified organic spices. The company’s mission is to bring purity, sustainability, and fairness into every product — from seed to shelf.