Data as of October 2026 from industry body AMFI and Crisil Intelligence show that SIFs already manage Rs 42,640 crore across different schemes and strategies. Assets have grown 84.1% in just the past three months, attesting to their rising popularity.

SIFs offered by mutual funds are currently available across three different categories. Equity-oriented, debt-oriented and hybrid are the three categories available. A total of seven strategies are currently permitted by market regulator SEBI.

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The equity-oriented category has three strategies on offer. Currently, 30% of SIF assets are in this category.

Equity long-short: This strategy usually has a minimum of 80% of the portfolio invested in equity and equity-related securities. Both long and short positions are allowed. The unhedged derivative exposure in the portfolio can go up to 25% of net assets. Investors seeking equity returns, with protection through prudent risk management via short positions taken by the fund manager, may find this strategy suitable.

Equity ex-Top 100 long-short: The focus is on stocks outside the top 100 companies (large-cap universe) by market capitalisation. Mid- and small-cap stocks are the primary focus, with at least 65% weightage. Derivative positions of up to 25% of net assets are allowed as part of this strategy.

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Sector rotation long-short: This strategy involves tactically allocating investments to a maximum of four performing sectors. At least 80% of the portfolio must be invested in equity and equity-related instruments. The underperforming segments of the market are shorted, with short positions taken through derivatives.

Then there are debt-oriented funds. Presently, there are no SIFs in this category, but it may be worthwhile considering the permitted strategies.

Debt long-short: Bonds and debt securities spanning different durations are considered for investment. Unhedged positions in exchange-traded debt derivatives are allowed under this strategy. This SIF would be an interval fund, with a redemption frequency of once a week or less.

Sectoral debt long-short: This strategy takes concentrated exposures in debt instruments of specific sectors. A minimum of two sectors is required in the portfolio, with a maximum allocation of 75% allowed to any single segment. Derivative positions of up to 25% of the debt securities held in the portfolio are allowed. This, too, has an interval fund structure.

Finally, there are the most popular hybrid strategies, which account for 70% of SIF assets.

Active asset allocator long-short: This strategy offers the flexibility to dynamically rebalance across asset classes through investments in equity, debt, derivatives (including commodity derivatives) and REITs/InvITs. Up to 25% unhedged derivative exposure is allowed across equity and debt. This would be an interval fund, with a redemption frequency of twice a week or less.

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Hybrid long-short: This strategy maintains a minimum allocation of 25% each to equity and debt instruments. Short positioning and rebalancing are allowed. It would be an interval fund.

Thus, with their wide investment universe, flexibility to deploy sophisticated strategies and ability to take both long and short positions, SIFs offer investors an additional avenue to diversify their portfolios.