The commission also awarded ₹5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The November 7 order was passed ex parte by commission president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Anju Sharma after the builder and its directors failed to participate in the proceedings.

What triggered the dispute?

The complaint was filed on June 22, 2024, by Manoj Kumar Bhrigu and his wife, Niranjana Sharma, residents of Sector 74, Noida.

The couple had booked a 1,595 sq ft apartment in a JSS Buildcon project for ₹77.35 lakh.

They paid ₹1 lakh on July 7, 2023, followed by ₹6.5 lakh on July 28, bringing their initial payment to ₹7.5 lakh.

According to the complaint, the couple had agreed to pay the remaining amount in a lump sum through a housing loan rather than instalments.

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Why was the home loan delayed?

The buyers applied for a ₹64 lakh housing loan from Central Bank of India's Shalimar Bagh branch in Delhi.

The loan was processed in September 2023 through a tripartite agreement involving the buyers, builder and bank.

On November 24, 2023, the bank informed the builder that the loan had been approved and requested two documents necessary for disbursement.

However, the builder allegedly failed to provide them despite repeated reminders.

Subsequently, the company cancelled the apartment allotment, citing non-payment.

The couple challenged the cancellation during a meeting on April 25, 2024, and subsequently issued a legal notice, which remained unanswered.

What did the consumer commission rule?

The commission observed that the buyers had already paid ₹7.5 lakh and that the agreed payment arrangement was documented.

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It concluded that the builder's failure to supply documents prevented disbursement of the sanctioned loan.

The commission classified this conduct as an unfair trade practice and the subsequent cancellation as a deficiency in service.

It directed JSS Buildcon and directors Pratosh Kumar Sharma and Ankit Sharma to deliver possession within 30 days of receiving the outstanding amount, besides paying ₹5,000 in litigation costs.