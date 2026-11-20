The expected post-30% tax interest rate on the SWP corpus of Rs 50 lakh is estimated at 8%, which could mean a disbursement of a little over Rs 1 crore as pension over 20 years. In effect, EPF members opting for this scheme could get a monthly payout of Rs 41,822 over a 20-year time horizon.

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In comparison, a fixed deposit of Rs 50 lakh earning 7% interest and a post-tax return of 4.82% would offer a monthly payout of Rs 32,292 per month with Rs 77.98 lakh disbursed over 20 years. The expected return from a commercial annuity could be even lower, as per EPFO calculations.

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With a 6% interest rate on a Rs 50 lakh corpus and a post-tax return of 4.13%, these would disburse Rs 73.53 lakh over a 20-year time horizon, in effect giving a monthly payout of Rs 30,637 per month.

The SWP was approved by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees in its meeting on November 19 and will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go.

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“This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference,” an official release had explained.

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The SWP option will enable members to either fully or partially withdraw their EPF balance at the time of retirement or move to an interest-only withdrawal model.

Present EPFO data indicates that approximately 6,32,000 EPF members aged above 55 years possess provident fund accumulations exceeding ₹5 lakh. However, only 1,29,000 EPF members of 55 years or more have an accumulated corpus of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and just 94,948 such members have a corpus exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

However, given the attractive returns, flexibility and comparatively better tax treatment, the SWP of the EPF is expected to attract more members and enable them to save for the longer term, officials explained. The proposal does not create any direct recurring liability on the Central Government, EPFO, or the Employees' Pension Fund, since all withdrawals are funded from the member's own provident fund accumulations.

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However, there could be an administrative charge on members opting for the SWP if needed, given that there would be a need for technology development, system integration, administration, accounting controls, and compliance requirements.

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For now, the scheme would not be open to members of exempted PF trusts and would only be for EPFO subscribers. In the future, it may also be expanded to facilitate social security coverage and retirement savings mechanisms for gig and platform workers, construction workers, domestic workers, street vendors, and home-based workers. The EPFO will also discuss the taxation impact of the scheme with the income tax department and the finance ministry.

Experts note that the proposed SWP would be a good alternative to retirees who will not have to worry about investment options for the EPF corpus.

Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat noted that how useful it proves will depend on four design choices—returns on the remaining balance, tax clarity on how each instalment will be taxed, flexibility to change payment amount and interval as well as servicing and records. “If executed well, the SWP could become India's default way of drawing retirement income and set a benchmark for annuity and mutual fund providers. Above all, it treats retirement as a stream of income rather than a single payout,” he said.