The Rise of Rahul Shetty: How One Indian Educator Took Software Testing Education to 1.3 Million Learners Worldwide

In 2016, a 26-year-old software quality assurance (QA) professional, Rahul Shetty (also known as Venkatesh Chepuri), began teaching online with a simple belief: quality technical education should not require expensive coaching centres, long commutes or complicated learning methods.

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At a time when software testing and automation skills were becoming increasingly valuable, he saw an opportunity to make industry-relevant training accessible to aspiring professionals, regardless of their location or background.

A decade later, that idea has grown into Rahul Shetty Academy, with his courses on Udemy reaching approximately 1.3 million learners and accumulating over 400,000 reviews, with an average rating of around 4.6 out of 5.

His journey reflects a wider change in global education, where independent educators can use digital platforms to reach audiences once accessible primarily to large training institutions.

Understanding the Learner Before Teaching the Technology

One of the defining aspects of Rahul Shetty’s approach has been understanding the challenges faced by beginners.

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Drawing from his industry experience in software quality engineering, he recognised that aspiring automation engineers often struggled with technical concepts taught without sufficient practical context.

His teaching philosophy can be summed up in a belief he continues to emphasise:

“Nothing is impossible. What we can achieve often depends on how we are trained.”

That principle shaped a methodology built around starting from the fundamentals, simplifying complex topics and connecting lessons to real-world projects.

Rather than teaching automation tools in isolation, his courses help learners understand how software testing operates in professional environments.

Beginning with Selenium WebDriver, his portfolio grew to include Playwright, Java, API testing, Cypress, Appium and other quality engineering technologies.

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Today, with more than 40 courses spanning software testing, automation and emerging AI technologies, the portfolio reflects both his specialised expertise and his ability to respond to changing industry requirements.

His teaching presence on Udemy has also been complemented by structured learning paths, career guidance and mentorship programmes through Rahul Shetty Academy, extending the learning experience beyond recorded lessons.

From Online Courses to International QA Conferences

As the online audience grew, Rahul Shetty began extending the learning experience beyond digital classrooms.

Through QA Summit, he established a conference series bringing software testing professionals together for technical sessions, industry discussions and networking.

The events have attracted hundreds of participants across Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, with the initiative also reaching London.

In May 2026, the Chennai QA Summit attracted more than 450 attendees for a single-speaker technical event led by Rahul Shetty. The London edition brought together approximately 240 quality engineering professionals.

These gatherings demonstrate how online teaching can create professional connections that extend well beyond a course platform.

His work has received industry recognition, including an Excellence in Quality Assurance award in June 2025 and an Indian Testing Award.

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In October 2026, he was invited to Madrid for discussions involving Udemy and Coursera, adding another international dimension to his involvement in digital education.

From Test Automation to AI-Driven Quality Engineering

Artificial intelligence is changing how software is developed, tested and maintained. AI-powered tools, autonomous agents and intelligent systems are creating new challenges for professionals responsible for software quality.

Rather than focusing exclusively on established automation frameworks, Rahul Shetty Academy is expanding its curriculum into generative AI, AI-driven software testing, intelligent agents and AI system evaluation.

This direction reflects Rahul Shetty’s emphasis on keeping education aligned with current technologies, ensuring that learners can build relevant skills as industry expectations change.

For him, the arrival of AI is not a departure from his original mission. It is another opportunity to simplify emerging technologies and make them approachable through practical instruction.

Beyond Numbers: The Impact of Accessible Learning

The story of Rahul Shetty Academy goes beyond its 1.3 million learners, hundreds of thousands of reviews and growing international presence.

What began in 2016 as an effort to make software testing education more affordable has become a global learning initiative covering traditional automation, modern quality engineering and AI-driven technologies.

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Rahul Shetty’s journey illustrates how specialised expertise, combined with an understanding of learners’ needs, can create opportunities far beyond the reach of a traditional classroom.

And perhaps his teaching philosophy captures the larger message of that journey: what people can accomplish is often shaped by the quality of the education and guidance they receive.