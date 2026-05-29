Your Portfolio Needs to Move with the Market — Not Just Weather It

Author: Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Mutual Fund Distributor

The real risk in investing isn't just losing money: it's being in the wrong asset class at the wrong time with no mechanism to move. In 2021, equity led at 29% while gold fell to -4%. In 2025, the tables turned: gold returned 75% while equity delivered just 10%. The picture showed a clear message: no single asset class consistently tops the charts, and no investor can afford to bet on one doing so. Static allocation leaves you exposed to whichever asset falls out of favor next — true risk isn't volatility, but rigidity.

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Investors have long been stuck between two extremes. Mutual funds offer accessibility but cap out on portfolio flexibility, while PMS and AIFs offer that flexibility, but the entry bar starts at ₹50 lakh. Enter Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), which lower the entry barrier to ₹10 lakh while still providing the flexibility to use derivatives, including limited short exposure. An active asset allocator long-short is one such strategy brings institutional-grade portfolio flexibility to a broader investor base, without foregoing regulatory transparency.

Over a period of 17 years between 2008 to 2026, equity's daily moves swung between -12.8% and +16.8%. Gold, often treated as the steady hand, has its own sharp edges. A hybrid allocation blending equity, debt, and commodities compresses the worst single-day drawdown to -8.5%, against equity's -12.8%. Lower volatility isn't just a comfort metric— it improves the consistency of compounding. On a 3-year rolling return basis, hybrid assets recorded zero negative return periods, while equity delivered above 20% returns in 13% of periods, but also went negative in 3% of them. A hybrid allocation offers neither the highest highs nor the lowest lows and that’s precisely the point.

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Across specific market phases, the case strengthens further. During the COVID-19 crash, equity fell 31.5%, while a hybrid portfolio limited that damage to -19.8%. In bear markets, hybrid allocation matched equity's decline but with far less volatility. In bull and sideways markets, it kept pace. The same portfolio, working across every condition.

Why Diversification Alone Isn't Enough

Hybrid allocation solves for diversification, but alone it has limits when markets turn sharply.

This is where long-short strategies add a second layer of defence and opportunity. An active asset allocator long-short approach dynamically invests across equity, debt, commodities and InvITs, including limited short exposure.

The asset allocation framework is responsive across cycles: equities 35–80%, debt 0–20%, commodities 10–55% via exchange-traded derivatives, and InvITs. Derivatives exposure can be up to 100% of net assets, with unhedged short positions capped at 25%. This provides the flexibility to express both directional and hedging views without taking on excessive downside risk.

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This approach aims to generate returns in both rising and falling markets, deploying a combination of strategies that keep the portfolio ahead of the curve regardless of direction. The goal isn't just lower volatility—it's a portfolio that actively works in every market condition, not one that simply weathers them.

The best-performing asset class changes each year but an active asset allocator long-short approach doesn't require getting that call right. It captures upside across asset classes while limiting damage when any one falls. The portfolio that survives every cycle, compounds the longest.