3 days, 3 terror attacks: CRPF Jawan killed, 6 personnel injured in firing at Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

In another escalation of violence in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, terrorists launched an attack at the Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) on Wednesday, injuring five army soldiers and one special police officer. During the exchange of fire, security forces managed to neutralise one terrorist.

The wounded individuals were swiftly transported to SDH Bhaderwah for medical treatment, as confirmed by an official speaking to India Today. Claiming responsibility for the assault on security forces, the Kashmir Tigers terror group has further heightened tensions in the region.

Responding to the string of terror attacks, ADGP Anand Jain highlighted, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This Hiranagar terror attack appears to be a fresh infiltration. The one terrorist has been killed; the search for the other is also underway," as reported by news agency ANI.

Following incidents in Reasi and Kathua, the assault in Doda marks the third terrorist attack within the past three days in the Jammu region. This latest event follows closely on the heels of an encounter where security forces eliminated a terrorist who had targeted a home in Kathua district.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shed light on the recent violence, detailing how terrorists fired upon a residence in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, situated in the Hiranagar sector near the International Border (IB).

Notably, this surge of violence comes following a prior attack on June 9, when terrorists opened fire upon a bus ferrying pilgrims from Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, resulting in 10 fatalities and 33 injuries. Sources have linked this attack to the same group responsible for targeting an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch on May 4.