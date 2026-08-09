Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
60% of 2030 target: India hits 300 GW clean energy milestone as solar capacity skyrockets 

60% of 2030 target: India hits 300 GW clean energy milestone as solar capacity skyrockets 

The record non-fossil capacity addition during 2025-26 was spearheaded by 44.6 GW of solar power and 6 GW of wind power. This capacity expansion has driven a parallel rise in output: renewable energy generation soared from 190.96 billion units in 2014-15 to 477.79 billion units in 2025-26. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 4:07 PM IST
60% of 2030 target: India hits 300 GW clean energy milestone as solar capacity skyrockets Non-fossil sources now account for over 54% of the nation's total electricity generation capacity, which currently stands at roughly 552 GW. 

From a mere 2.8 GW of solar capacity in 2014 to a record-breaking 55.29 GW addition in the last fiscal year alone, India’s clean energy trajectory has hit another major milestone. The country has crossed 300 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity generation capacity as of July 31, 2026.

Advertisement

With this surge, India has now achieved over 60% of its target to install 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030. Non-fossil sources now account for over 54% of the nation's total electricity generation capacity, which currently stands at roughly 552 GW.

Solar power continues to serve as the chief driver of this growth, expanding from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 164.59 GW today. Wind energy has similarly maintained strong momentum, climbing from 21 GW in 2014 to 58.14 GW. The remaining non-fossil capacity comprises 57.24 GW of hydro power (large and small combined), 11.75 GW of bio-power, and 8.78 GW of nuclear power.

The record non-fossil capacity addition during 2025-26 was spearheaded by 44.6 GW of solar power and 6 GW of wind power. This capacity expansion has driven a parallel rise in output: renewable energy generation soared from 190.96 billion units in 2014-15 to 477.79 billion units in 2025-26.

Advertisement

To secure supply chain independence during this expansion, domestic manufacturing infrastructure has undergone a massive transformation. Supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency, indigenously produced solar modules, the enlisted capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for Solar PV Modules crossed the 200 GW milestone, up from 2.3 GW in 2014.

Beyond immediate grid additions, the government is aiming for deep industrial decarbonization through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, seeking to position India as a global hub for the production, usage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. Progress on the mission, however, remains slow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more