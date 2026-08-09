Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread, is 'very painful', says son Hunter

BIDEN'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Biden revealed in May 2025, less than four months after leaving the White House, that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.

At the time, he said the cancer had spread to his bones.

A Biden spokesman said in October that he was undergoing radiation treatment and hormone therapy.

Biden was the oldest person to win the US presidency when he was elected in 2020. His physical health and mental acuity came under scrutiny during his 2021-2025 presidency.

Biden attended the dedication of former President Barack Obama's presidential library in Chicago in June.

He served as Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2017.

His presidential memoir is scheduled for release on November 17.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

