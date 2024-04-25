A voter in Bengaluru? Get free beers, food, rides and exciting discounts; Check out voting day offers by companies, details here

As Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru goes for polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 on April 26, several brands, outlets and companies have come with exciting offers to attract voters.

To motivate the one crore eligible voters, hotels, taxi companies and food outlets have announced initiatives to incentivise them to make use of their voting rights and cast their votes.

Related Articles

Free beers, free taxi rides, and even free health check-ups are announced by these companies as incentives. The voters will have to show their inked finger in order to claim their freebies.

A chain of pubs, SOCIAL, has launched an interesting campaign at its establishments in Noida and Bengaluru by distributing special bills containing a message promoting voting.

"Guests who bring back these bills after voting and show their inked fingers will receive a 20% discount on their meal."

This deal is valid for one week after the voting day in their respective cities, according to Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd, SOCIAL's parent company.



Deck of Brews, another resto-pub in Bengaluru, is providing a free mug of beer and discounts to voters who who come to the pub on April 27 and 28, the TOI reported.

Taxi service provider Rapido is also providing complimentary auto, cab and bike rides for differently abled and senior citizen voters in Bengaluru, so that they can go and cast their votes easily.

Further, Namma Metro services in Bengaluru have announced that it will be extending its metro services on April26. The final trains from all terminal stations, such as Nagasandra, Challaghatta, Silk Institute, and Whitefield (Kadugodi), will depart at 11.55 p.m. The final train from Majestic interchange to all four directions will depart at 12.35 a.m. (April 27).