Aam Aadmi Party releases new campaign song ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se,’ keeping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in focus

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a new rap campaign song called, ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se,’ in response to the arrest of party leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party song was launched on April 25 in AAP headquarters in New Delhi.

The two minute long campaign song, Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se, has been written by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

AAP's Campaign Song For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Is OUT NOW

Pandey said that the campaign anthem not only reflects the prevailing mood of the public but also serves as a reminder of modern realities.

Furthermore, he also emphasised the song's spotlight on the issue of privatisation, citing instances such as ONGC, Coal India Ltd, and airports, while cautioning against potential future adversities. The underlying message, according to Pandey, is a call to vigilance against perceived threats to constitutional integrity under a BJP-led government.

Delhi AAP leader Gopal Rai backed Pandey's thoughts, shedding insight on the party's grassroots mobilisation activities. Rai said that the "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign has touched over 7 lakh homes across four Lok Sabha constituencies via door-to-door campaigns by 200 volunteer teams.

Emphasising upon the campaign's intensity, Rai characterised it as a budding movement sparked by AAP leader Kejriwal's recent imprisonment. He underlined the excitement around the upcoming Delhi elections on May 25, describing them as an opportunity for the voters to express their dissatisfaction through their votes.

According to Rai, the release of the campaign song represents a watershed moment in the AAP's outreach operations, highlighting its significance in gathering support from the Delhi voters.