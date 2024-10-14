After Bharat Ratna proposal, Shinde govt renames Maharashtra State Skills Development University after Ratan Tata

The Eknath Shinde-led state government has decided to rename the Maharashtra State Skills Development University as Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Related Articles

After the veteran industrialist's passing, the Shinde government passed a resolution proposing Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, for the late Tata Group Chairman Emeritus.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shinde paid tributes to Tata. CM Shinde said that Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon Tata in recognition of his role in shaping India's growth story.

Tata, who led the Tata Group for more than 2 decades, was admitted to the ICU ward of the Mumbai hospital since October 7 before his passing away. A motion of condolence was also adopted in the Cabinet meeting, as per the CM's office.

The resolution proposing Bharat Ratna for the late industrialist also highlighted Tata's dedication to India and his contribution to the society, while mentioning that he adhered to high moral standards and maintained transparency and discipline in business operations.

The resolution had specifically mentioned Tata's leadership in times of crises such as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and his Rs 1,500 crore contribution to the PM Relief Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic. This resolution also mentioned that the Tata Group opened its hotels to serve COVID patients during the crises.

Moreover, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday that the Nature Interpretation Centre inaugurated at Moharli in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will be named after the legendary industrialist. He added that a memorial will also be constructed for Tata in Chandrapur.

"A cancer hospital set up by Tata Trusts is functioning in Chandrapur. The Tata Trusts donated Rs 100 crore for this project. Tata also paid Rs 3 crore for the architect of the Bamboo Research and Training Centre. He adopted 90 villages here to give boost to the agricultural sector. The NIC here will be named after Ratan Tata," the minister was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.