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Ahead of 100th birthday, Kerala HC designates veteran lawyer P B Menon as senior advocate

Ahead of 100th birthday, Kerala HC designates veteran lawyer P B Menon as senior advocate

Menon began practising law in 1950 at the Madras High Court, where he trained under Kuttikrishnan Menon, who served as Advocate General

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  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 4:00 AM IST
Ahead of 100th birthday, Kerala HC designates veteran lawyer P B Menon as senior advocateVeteran lawyer P Balasubramanian Menon

The Kerala High Court has designated veteran lawyer P Balasubramanian Menon, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a practising lawyer, as a Senior Advocate ahead of his 100th birthday on October 15. Menon has been practising law for more than 76 years, having begun his legal career in 1950.

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According to a report by Bar and Bench published on October 10, 2026, the designation was approved on Friday following an initiative by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen. The recognition comes as Menon approaches a century of life, marking a significant milestone in a legal career spanning more than seven decades.

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The designation is particularly notable because Menon's practice has largely been rooted in district courts rather than the High Court. According to Bar & Bench, this could be the first instance of the Kerala High Court conferring the Senior Advocate designation on a lawyer who practises before mofussil courts.

Menon's 76-year journey in the legal profession

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Menon began practising law in 1950 at the Madras High Court, where he trained under Kuttikrishnan Menon, who served as Advocate General. After spending around two years there, he returned to Palakkad in Kerala and began working under criminal lawyer K S Ramakrishna Iyer.

Although Menon initially handled criminal cases, his professional journey subsequently took a different direction. As reported by Bar & Bench, an encounter with a judge during a case in Kochi encouraged him to specialise in civil law, which eventually became his principal area of practice.

His long-standing association with the legal profession has earned him international recognition. In 2023, Menon entered the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving practising lawyer after completing 73 years and 60 days in the profession. He continues to hold the record.

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Recognition ahead of his 100th birthday

The Senior Advocate designation recognises Menon's extraordinary professional journey and his enduring association with the legal system. His career began before India became a republic in 1950 and has continued through decades of changes in the country's judicial and legal landscape.

The recognition also highlights the contribution of lawyers whose work has been centred on trial courts and district-level litigation. Menon's career stands out for its longevity, experience and continued commitment to legal practice.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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