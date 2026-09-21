Apple’s $250 million Siri settlement: Check if your iPhone qualifies and how to claim

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Who is eligible?

Note that not every iPhone is eligible for the claim, as the $250 million Siri settlement is limited to only specific US iPhone purchases and eligible models. The iPhone must have been purchased in the US between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, and the eligible iPhone models include: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

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Eligible customers will be notified via an email containing a claim ID and PIN, or they can directly visit smartphoneaisettlement.com to submit a claim. They’ll have to fill out an online form that will ask for personal details and the serial number of the qualifying iPhone. Customers must also provide the Apple Account email address and phone number linked to the eligible device.

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Apple’s $250 million Siri settlement: What was the lawsuit about?

At Apple’s WWDC 2024 presentation, the company showcased advanced AI-powered Siri features with personal context, on-screen awareness, and cross-app actions. The lawsuit was filed in 2024 by Peter Landsheft in a US federal court in California, as the advertising created clear expectations among consumers about what the new Siri could do.

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However, the iPhone 16 series launched in September 2024 did not come with the promised Apple Intelligence capabilities, as they were significantly limited or unavailable. The plaintiffs therefore argued that Apple’s marketing misled consumers into buying the product.

Later in March 2025, Apple delayed the Siri AI upgrades. Despite the claims, Apple denied all the allegations made against it, and it agreed to the $250 million settlement without accepting that the claims were true. The company also said resolving the case would allow it to focus on developing and delivering its products and services.